At $60 a pop for most AAA titles, the price of frequently picking up new video games is just too much for a lot of people. That $60 quickly adds up to rival the cost of an entire console if you're buying several games throughout the year. The best way to mitigate this? Try out a streaming service. Which is exactly what Sony has to offer with PlayStation Now. What is it?

PlayStation Now is an on-demand streaming service similar to that of Netflix, except for video games rather than television and movies. Instead of going out and picking up a game from your favorite retailer, you can browse PlayStation Now's catalogue and decide to start streaming whichever game catches your eye. So long as you maintain your subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to any title in its library. Get it on PlayStation 4 or PC PlayStation Now is currently only available on PlayStation 4 and PC. Previously, you could use PlayStation Now on devices like the PS3, PS Vita, PlayStation TV, Sony Bravia televisions, Samsung televisions, and Sony Blu-ray players, however support for these was ended in early 2017. How reliable is the service?

PlayStation Now's reliability depends on whether you stream or download the games that you want to play. Though every game in its catalog can usually be streamed, only select titles can be downloaded onto your PS4 — though Sony notes that "most PS4 and PS2 games in the service are downloadable." While PlayStation Now is also available on PC, games in its catalog cannot be downloaded to PC. Downloading is obviously ideal, as you won't struggle with lag or other latency issues (depending on how fast your internet connection is). If a game gives you the option to download it, you should absolutely do so rather than attempt to stream it. To stream games, Sony recommends that your internet connection is 5Mbps or greater. This seems like an easy target to achieve for a lot of people, but the connection isn't always reliable even if your speeds are higher than that, meaning that the streaming quality may be reduced dramatically at times. Considering games rely so heavily on split-second inputs and reactions, you'll want to avoid streaming whenever possible. Available all around the world and expanding in new regions PlayStation Now is currently available in 12 countries around the world:

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

Germany

Belgium

France

Ireland

Switzerland

Austria

The Netherlands

Luxemburg

Japan

Sometime in 2019, the following European countries will also receive PlayStation Now support:

Spain

Italy

Norway

Portugal

Denmark

Finland

Sweden

Offers hundreds of games in a rotating catalog

PlayStation Now offers access to around 700 games ranging from popular indies to the best AAA titles on the market, including those released on PS2, PS3, and PS4. Of these, around 120+ are PlayStation exclusives. New games are added to its library every month, but games are also taken out of its catalog frequently as well. For a list of all games available at a given time, you'll need to head over to PlayStation's website. Supports trophies, multiplayer, and more There's no asterisk when it comes to playing games over PlayStation Now. You're not getting a demo version or anything of the sort; you're getting the exact same copy of the game that someone would if they had purchased it outright and owned it. Trophies, multiplayer, and PS Now cloud save storage are supported. PSVR headsets can also still be used for compatible games. Pay per month or subscribe for the whole year PlayStation Now offers 1-month, 3-month, and 1-year subscriptions. If you decide to subscribe on a month-by-month basis, you'll be paying $19.99/month. Those who opt for the 3-month package can grab it for $44.99, a 25% savings off of the standard monthly price. Your best deal is getting a subscription for an entire year, which will cost you $99.99. Cancel your subscription any time Because you're not locked into any sort of contract, you can cancel your subscription at any time. If you don't want your subscription to renew, be sure to turn off automatic payments. Once a payment is placed you will be charged for the remainder of that month even if you cancel during the middle of it. Start your 7-day free trial Those wishing to test out the service can start a 7-day free trial. Be sure to turn off automatic payments in your settings as you will be billed at a monthly rate of $19.99 after your 7-day free trial ends.