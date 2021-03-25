What you need to know
- Ghost of Tsushima is a PlayStation exclusive that released on the PS4 in 2020.
- It follows a samurai attempting to save his homeland during the first Mongol invasion in the late 1200s.
- Sony is now developing a movie on the successful title with the director of John Wick attached to the project.
Deadline reports that a Ghost of Tsushima film is in development from PlayStation Productions, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski attached.
The new IP coming from Sucker Punch released on PS4 last summer and became an instant hit, going on to sell over 6.5 million copies since launch. It's no surprise then that given this success — it's easily one of the best PS4 games to ever release — Sony would want to capitalize on it as much as possible.
"We're excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin's story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences," said Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions.
There's no indication as to when this film will release or who will be cast. PlayStation and HBO recently made waves by bringing Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal on to star as Ellie and Joel in its The Last of Us series being made for television.
If you haven't played through Ghost of Tsushima yet, I highly recommend it. It was a beautiful send off for the PS4 shortly before the release of the PS5, and it runs wonderfully on Sony's newest machine.
