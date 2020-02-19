What you need to know
- PlayStation was going to hold a booth at PAX East with playable games like The Last of Us Part II.
- PlayStation has cancelled its appearance at PAX East over coronavirus concerns.
- The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on May 29, 2020.
A short while ago, PlayStation shared the exciting news that it would be present at PAX East and it was bringing a playable demo of The Last of Us Part II. Unfortunately, if you were planning on going, you'll want to reconsider. The company shared an update on PlayStation Blog, stating it was pulling out of PAX East due to Coronavirus concerns.
The statement reads "Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as "novel coronavirus"). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern."
Naughty Dog chimed in on Twitter, saying "We're so sad to have to miss PAX East! We were really looking forward to meeting you and seeing your reactions to the demo. Although we know this makes the wait until May 29 a bit harder, we appreciate your understanding. Don't worry, we'll have more to share closer to launch."
The Last of Us Part II is currently scheduled to release on May 29, 2020.
Revenge
The Last of Us Part II
How far will Ellie go?
The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google launches first Android 11 Developer Preview for Pixel phones
The first developer preview for Android 11 is here with enhancements for 5G, support for hole-punch and waterfall screens, call-screening APIs, enhanced privacy features, and more.
World War Z developers Saber Interactive acquired by Embracer Group
Saber Interactive, the developers of World War Z and multiple Nintendo Switch ports, have been acquired by Embracer Group. Embracer Group was formerly known as THQ Nordic AB, the parent company of several publishers and studios, including THQ Nordic.
Huawei's lawsuit calling the U.S. ban 'unconstitutional' has been dismissed
In 2019 Huawei sued the U.S. over blocking it from selling telecom equipment to the government and its contractors. On Tuesday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, citing that contracting with the government is a privilege, not a constitutionally protected right.
Stock up on the best PlayStation 4 titles before it's too late
The PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible but only has one announced launch title. Make sure you have plenty of ways to enjoy your new console by buying the best games of the generation.