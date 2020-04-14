PlayStation logoSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • PlayStation has announced the Play at Home initiative.
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey will be free for players to grab soon.
  • PlayStation is also bringing a $10 million fund for indie developers impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is impacting many across the video game industry, one major publisher is taking steps to help out. PlayStation announced today that it is bringing in a $10 million fund to assist indie developers who are facing difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan explained that "Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing." More details on the fund are coming soon.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

PlayStation also announced the Play at Home initiative. As part of this move, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey are being given away for free starting on April 15 at 8 p.m. PDT through May 5 at 8 p.m. PDT. The games are yours to keep, no subscription required. Players in Germany and China will get Knack 2 instead of the Uncharted trilogy of games.

When you go to download these games, do remember that PlayStation Network download speeds have been lowered, so it may take a bit longer than you're used to.

