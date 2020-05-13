Sony has shared its Q4 results and overall financial year report. During the report, Sony shared the PlayStation 4 (PS4) has reached 110.4 million units shipped, meaning a total of 13.6 million PS4 units were shipped in the financial year. While this is down from 17.8 million shipped the previous financial year, it's still a strong result.

For the last quarter, Sony also shared an interesting note on the digital share of games: for games sold from January through March 2020, 66% of games sold were digital, the highest digital share ever reported by Sony. This has likely been somewhat affected by the ongoing global pandemic.

Another factor of the pandemic is the forecast for the next financial year, or lack thereof. Sony has not provided a new forecast for financial year 2020/2021, which would include both PS4 sales and the launch of the PlayStation 5 (PS5). The company did note however that the PS5 is still on schedule for release in Holiday 2020, despite facing some challenges. Sony also mentioned there have not been any new delays for first-party titles or major partners.