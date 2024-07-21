TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G review: A great phone, if you can find it

The TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G is a great deal, blending cutting-edge design with solid performance at an affordable price. Although it's not widely available, it's clear that this phone combines style and functionality, making it a standout option in the budget Android market.

TECNO, a veteran in the Android world for more than a decade now, has made a name for itself in the budget smartphone market, especially in emerging regions. The Chinese company has been dipping its toes in the budget phone segment for the last several years, and now it has refreshed its Camon line with a new model.

The TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G might not be the first device you think of when shopping for an affordable Android phone, but it's stepping into the ring regardless. Does it have the chops to challenge the leading budget Android phones? We're about to find out.

TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G: Price and availability

The TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G retails for roughly $350, although price varies by market. The company says it is available to purchase across more than 70 countries, except the Western markets such as the United States. TECNO's markets include Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G: What I like

The TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G's most compelling attribute arguably lies within its camera system. This really shows TECNO's determination to earn the title of "flagship killer."

The phone is packed with a powerful quad-camera system, led by a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor. Supporting it are three additional 50MP cameras: a wide-angle lens for stunning landscapes, a macro lens for detailed close-ups, and a portrait lens. For selfies, there's a 50MP front camera with autofocus and eye-tracking capabilities.

TECNO's innovative PolarAce technology powers this impressive setup, featuring the Sony CXD5622G imaging chip. This chip is the first to offer "end-side FP16 floating-point computing with the power of 4.6TFLOPS@FP16."

The technical specs might sound complex, so let's break down what they mean for you. This phone promises sharper videos even in low light, thanks to AI noise reduction and HDR for balanced lighting. However, it's not all roses (more on that later). Regardless, the 4K portrait video feature allowed me to take high-resolution close-ups with a blurred background.

TECNO might be throwing around a lot of technical terms for its camera system, but the key takeaway is this: it uses a powerful dual-chip setup, featuring a Sony imaging chip, to deliver noticeably improved photos.

The Camon 30 Premier 5G's camera tries to balance natural colors with vibrant ones. Most photos, especially landscapes, look great, but I noticed that the AI sometimes oversaturates scenes with lots of blue sky and green grass, making them look a bit unrealistic.

still, the handset's camera versatility shines here. Even without portrait mode, the main sensor achieves a beautiful depth of field. Furthermore, the 3x optical zoom delivers detailed close-ups, and HDR technology ensures balanced exposure in various lighting conditions. This phone's camera is a clear contender in its class.

The telephoto lens is exceptional with a dedicated 50MP sensor.

One area where the Camon 30 Premier 5G punches above its weight is the telephoto lens. Unlike many budget phones, it boasts a dedicated 50MP sensor with 3x optical zoom, capturing crisp close-up shots without sacrificing detail. The ultra-wide camera, while not the absolute widest available, delivers impressive detail and good color fidelity that complements the main sensor.

The front-facing camera doesn't disappoint either. Autofocus, a feature typically found in premium phones, ensures sharp and detailed selfies. Additionally, the camera captures natural-looking skin tones.

TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G sample photos

Image 1 of 20

While the Camon 30 Premier 5G's camera system delivers good results overall, there's room for improvement. A slightly lighter touch with image processing, particularly regarding AI saturation in certain scenarios, could elevate photo quality to even greater heights.

The phone's display is a also feast for the eyes. Sharp resolution and a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate combine to create an immersive viewing experience that is perfect for devouring your favorite content.

The display boasts a fairly impressive 1400 nits of peak brightness, ideal for conquering glare in bright outdoor environments. However, enabling auto-brightness is necessary to access this level, and its reliability wasn't always perfect in my testing.

Thankfully, everyday tasks like social media scrolling, app launching, and web browsing felt smooth, with only occasional hiccups. Even demanding games like Genshin Impact ran decently at medium graphics with 60fps, though I experienced minor stutters in rare instances.

Endurance isn't a concern with the Camon 30 Premier 5G. Packing a generous 5,000mAh battery, it delivered more than eight hours of screen-on time during light use. This translates to ample power for all-day tasks.

Image 1 of 4

The device ups the ante with a speedy 70W charger included in the box. In my tests, it fueled the phone from empty to more than 50% in just 15 minutes, with a full charge taking around 40 minutes. That's impressive for a phone in this price range.

The Camon 30 Premier 5G's design hints at a company pushing boundaries. Unboxing it reveals a phone that aspires to a more premium aesthetic. While its flat-edged metallic frame follows current trends, the phone really shines with its unique "Tech-Art Leather" back. This material, featuring a snowy motif, integrates with the matte plastic texture and silver frame, creating a captivating interplay of textures and visual intrigue.

Its camera module also reminds me of classic cameras. It features a fixed zoom ring around the lenses, adding a nostalgic touch and helping with heat dissipation, according to TECNO. That said, it does not have any practical function at all.

Enhancing the premium feel, the Camon 30 Premier 5G boasts TECNO's strongest aluminum frame yet, housed in a remarkably high-quality case included in the box.

Despite weighing 210g, the Camon 30 Premier 5G feels surprisingly comfortable in hand. This is likely due to its well-thought-out design that ensures balanced weight distribution.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G OS Android 14, HIOS 14 Display 6.77 inches, 1264 x 2780 pixels, LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR, 1400 nits Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate (4nm) RAM 12GB Storage 512GB Rear camera 1 50MP (wide), f/1.9, PDAF, OIS Rear camera 2 50MP periscope telephoto, f/2.2, PDAF, 3x optical zoom Rear camera 3 50MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 14mm, PDAF Front camera 50MP wide, f/2.5, PDAF IP rating IP54 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Security Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio Battery 5000mAh, 70W wired Dimensions 162.7 x 76.2 x 7.9mm Colors Alps Snowy Silver, Hawaii Lava Black

TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G: What I don't like

While the TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G boasts impressive specs for photo capture, video recording is an area for improvement. Despite offering 4K resolution at 30fps or 60fps, stabilization falls short, particularly in low-light conditions. Footage can appear shaky, and even daytime recordings lack the smoothness I expected, even with a gimbal.

However, the biggest downside of the phone is its software. TECNO's HiOS 14 skin, based on Android 14, and the overall software strategy have several shortcomings that I can't overlook.

Although it's smooth and functional, the software is somewhat unattractive and cluttered with unnecessary apps, many of which can't be uninstalled. It's not just the number of apps but also the fact that most users won't recognize names like AHA Games, Ella, and Hi Theme.

Simply put, the old problem of bloatware is still present. You'll find the usual duplicate web browser, a custom voice assistant awkwardly running alongside Google's, and a separate app store.

TECNO's HiOS 14 introduces a mandatory TECNO account sign-up process, which some users might find inconvenient. Additionally, swiping left no longer brings up the familiar Google Discover feed; instead, it displays TECNO's own selection of widgets. These widgets, which include recently used apps and phone usage stats, might not appeal to everyone.

Software is functional but unattractive and cluttered with non-removable bloatware.

The company's update policy for the Camon 30 Premier 5G is also a concern. The phone is only promised two major OS upgrades, lagging behind competitors like Xiaomi, which offers three, and OnePlus, which offers four. Additionally, TECNO hasn't specified how often these updates will be released.

While the software experience has room for improvement, TECNO does introduce some interesting features. For instance, the built-in dialer app integrates a WhatsApp icon, allowing you to initiate direct messages without saving contacts beforehand.

TECNO pre-installs its Ella GPT AI assistant, too, offering an alternative to Google Assistant. While Ella GPT can handle basic tasks, it may not be suitable for complex instructions or extended conversations. Users seeking a more robust AI experience might prefer established options like Gemini or ChatGPT.

Another feature that caught my eye was the AI-powered wallpaper generator, similar to the one in the Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G (this makes sense, given that both brands are owned by the same parent company). While many smartphone manufacturers are adding generative AI features, TECNO's approach is pretty unique, and I hope it becomes more popular.

TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G: The competition

The TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G is a solid choice in its price range. It packs features and performance that can go head-to-head with established models like the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, making it a great value for those watching their budget.

While boasting a slightly higher price point than the TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A55 positions itself as a reliable option. It excels in battery life and display quality, effortlessly handling everyday tasks. However, its camera system might not be the absolute strongest in this price range, and the absence of wireless charging may be a drawback for some users. In the end, the Galaxy A55 focuses on practicality rather than flashy features, appealing to those who want a dependable, no-frills phone.

Xiaomi steps up its mid-range game with the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. The phone exudes a more premium aesthetic with its improved design and exceptional display. This iteration welcomes back the crowd-pleasing features of rapid charging and a powerful main camera but retains the brand's well-documented software shortcomings. Despite this, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus cements Xiaomi's position in the sub-$400 market, offering a solid option for budget-conscious consumers looking for a well-rounded device.

TECNO Camon 30 Premier: Should you buy it?

You should buy it if...

You're looking for a complete triple-camera system with a dedicated 50MP 3x telephoto.

You want sharp visuals from your phone and a top-notch camera system.

You're after a phone with a binge-worthy battery.

You want a reliable mobile chipset without breaking the $400 mark.

You should not buy it if...

You can't stand a cluttered, non-stock user interface.

You dislike overly vivid screen colors that need toning down.

You can't stand all the bloatware that comes with your phone.

The traditional flagship smartphone market has been synonymous with exorbitant price tags. The TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G disrupts this norm by delivering a remarkably capable device brimming with innovative features, all at an exceptionally accessible price point. This phone changes the game, allowing budget-conscious consumers to enjoy flagship-level technology without the hefty cost.

However, the Camon 30 Premier 5G has a few drawbacks, like aggressive color processing from the AI and some limitations in low-light photography. However, it's still an impressive option in the sub-$350 price range. The phone strikes a great balance between affordability and performance, making it a strong contender for budget-conscious buyers.

For consumers seeking a well-rounded smartphone without breaking the bank, the TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G is a standout choice. It offers strong performance, a versatile camera system, and a unique design, all at a very competitive price. While TECNO isn't yet a global household name, the Camon 30 Premier 5G shows promise for the brand's expansion and its potential to shake up the mid-range smartphone market in new regions.