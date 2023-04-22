Poll: Would you take $10,000 never to use an Android phone again?

Android is the most-used mobile operating system in the world. However, iOS remains a popular choice, particularly in the United States, where the mobile OS wars seem alive and well, and the dreaded green bubble can get you kicked out of social circles, or at least a group chat.



Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and one of the richest men in the world, is a big fan of Apple and recently stated that iPhone users are so attached to their devices that they would not give them up, even if offered $10,000 never to buy another iPhone. He strongly suggests that they would not be willing to switch to an Android phone due to their strong loyalty to the iPhone.



Based on this, we wanted to pose this very question to Android fans: would you give up your Android phone for $10,000 if it meant you could never buy another?

While $10,000 may not be a lot of money for Buffet, it's still a substantial amount for many. And while we're a bit biased about our love for Android, iPhones are still great devices that are plenty capable as a natural alternative. Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda and Andrew Myrick were both impressed with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, respectively. Additionally, it's expected that Apple's upcoming models will finally adopt USB-C, meaning no more proprietary Lighting cable.

The OS is solid, and the ecosystem is very tight. There's a reason iOS has amassed 57% of the U.S. market share, despite Android securing a huge 76% of the global OS market as of Q4 2022.

Of course, iOS isn't the only other mobile operating system besides Android. There are plenty of smaller OSes out there, such as KaiOS and Huawei's HarmonyOS, the latter of which managed to carve out 2% of the global OS market, according to Counterpoint Research. Although to be honest, this question kind of makes me miss Windows Phone, and if it came down to a decision between iOS and Windows Phone, I'd probably go for the latter.

