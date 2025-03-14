Nubia Z70 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13: Two fantastic choices

Nubia Z70 Ultra $849 at Amazon Built different I really like Nubia's Z70 Ultra because of the design; the phone is blocky and is one of the largest and heaviest devices around, but it somehow works to its advantage. There's also the fact that you don't get a visible cutout at the front, and that makes it immersive like no other device around. Combine that with powerful hardware, great battery life, and clean software without any bloat, and you have a great gaming phone. The cameras aren't anywhere as good as other high-end phones, and if that's a consideration, you should just get the OnePlus 13. For Unique design with massive battery

Nubia Z70 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13: Design

You won't find two devices that look as different; the Z70 Ultra has a blocky design and feels like a brick, and although OnePlus also switched to flat sides this year, the OnePlus 13 includes beveled edges and rounded corners, and it is significantly easier to hold and use. Both devices have huge batteries, but the OnePlus 13 is lighter by 18g, and it is noticeable when using both phones next to one another.

I like the design of the OnePlus 13 quite a bit, and the blue model in particular with the vegan leather texture is terrific. It has a soft texture and doesn't pick up any smudges, and it makes using the phone that much more enjoyable. The polished sides contrast the blue really well, and the in-hand feel is excellent. The camera island also looks cleaner this year, and the overall design is cohesive.

With the Z70 Ultra, it's clear that Nubia wanted to make a statement. The phone isn't as comfortable to hold thanks to the flat sides, and it is heavy at 228g. The camera island at the back is ginormous, but I will say this — it has a better design than last year, and doesn't look quite as cluttered.

Both devices get IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, and there isn't any issue using the phones at the pool or in the shower. Nubia added a dedicated camera shutter button on the right of the Z70 Ultra, and the left side has a slider that's akin to the alert slider on the OnePlus 13. Of these two devices, there's no question that I like the design of the OnePlus 13 better; it just feels elegant and has a better in-hand feel.

Nubia Z70 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13: Display

The Z70 Ultra has a 6.85-inch AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh, with the OnePlus 13 getting a 6.82-inch panel with the usual 120Hz refresh. Although the Z70 Ultra has a marginally bigger panel, the OnePlus 13 has higher resolution, and it gets brighter in regular use. I also like the colors on the OnePlus 13 a little better than the Z70 Ultra, and the phone has better customizability when it comes to adjusting the color balance.

But the biggest advantage with the Z70 Ultra is that there's no visible selfie camera cutout. Nubia uses an under-screen camera module, and the result is that you get an immersive panel that's ideally suited to consume multimedia and game. It is a big enough differentiator that I'd suggest getting the device if you don't like the camera cutout that's standard on every other phone today.

Other than that, there isn't much to talk about. Both phones have decent stereo sound and do a good job with HDR content, and there aren't any issues with content playback as such. Although the OnePlus 13 technically has a better AMOLED panel, I'm giving this one to the Z70 Ultra because of its uniqueness.

Nubia Z70 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13: Hardware

There really isn't much to differentiate either phone with the hardware. Both devices use the same Qualcomm silicon, and they do an amazing job in daily use as well as gaming. The Z70 Ultra gets noticeably hotter — it is the hottest phone I tested in 2025 — and it is evident during extended gaming sessions. That said, there are absolutely no issues with throttling, and although it isn't billed as one, it doubles as a terrific gaming phone.



The only limitation with the OnePlus 13 is that it doesn't allow high refresh gaming. OxygenOS 15 still enforces a 60fps setting, and while you get three games that technically go up to 120fps, it isn't enough. There is noticeable throttling after the 30-minute mark, but it doesn't affect visuals too much.

Both devices have base models that come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and have similar connectivity. There's also high-res audio codecs as standard, and I like the vibration motor on the OnePlus 13; it has exquisite feedback, and you can easily tell the difference when using the keyboard and navigating the interface.



Things are equitable with the battery as well; the Z70 Ultra has a massive 6150mAh battery, and I only needed to charge the device every day and a half on average. The OnePlus 13 has a 6000mAh battery, and it only lasts a day and a half. Both devices use silicon batteries and have fast charging tech, taking under 50 minutes to fully charge.

Nubia Z70 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13: Cameras

I'm not going to talk too much about the cameras as the OnePlus 13 has an outsized lead in this regard. The Z70 Ultra takes good photos, but the image quality isn't as consistent as the OnePlus 13, and the auxiliary lenses don't measure up. It's still a good choice if you need usable cameras and don't intend to take too many photos and videos, but if camera quality is a key consideration, you should get the OnePlus 13.



The Z70 Ultra has good camera modules, with a 50MP main lens alongside a 64MP tele with 2.7x optical zoom, and a 50MP wide-angle. I'll give Nubia this; it did a much better job with the cameras this year, and while the Z70 Ultra may not be on the same level as the OnePlus 13, it does a good job in its own right.

Coming to the OnePlus 13, the device manages to take outstanding photos and videos. Hasselblad's color tuning delivers vibrant photos without too much saturation, and it handles low-light scenarios incredibly well. There isn't much to fault with the cameras, and the only thing I'll point out is that the device sits one tier below the Find X8 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro — these two phones are something else entirely.

Nubia Z70 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13: Software

I'm conflicted when it comes to the software on these phones. The Z70 Ultra has a cleaner interface that's similar to vanilla Android, and there's no bloatware whatsoever. The interface is fluid as well, and only ASUS's Zenfone 12 Ultra has better fluidity. However, the overall polish isn't quite as good as what you get with other mainstream devices, and Nubia needs to add a little bit of customizability to the interface to make it stand out.



The OnePlus 13 has overt styling, and while OxygenOS 15 has a cleaner design, it somehow ends up looking like iOS. That's down to the split notification pane and changes to the visual design, and while the phone has standout fluidity and extensive customization, I don't like using it as much. That said, it doesn't have any of the bugs that plagued the interface in previous years.

OxygenOS 15 also has better utilities that leverage machine learning, and the image editing tools do a good job. Ultimately, both software skins have their own plus points; I like the clean and uncluttered design of the Z70 Ultra, and the OnePlus 13 has tons of extra features that you'll actually end up using.



When it comes to updates, however, the OnePlus 13 has a clear advantage. The phone will get four guaranteed Android OS platform updates alongside five years of security updates, whereas the Z70 Ultra will get three platform updates and four years of security updates. Nubia isn't quick to roll out updates either, so there will be a wait before the phone switches over to Android 16.

Nubia Z70 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13: Which should you buy?

The base 12GB/256GB model of the Nubia Z70 Ultra can be bought for as low as $699 as of writing, and that is a fantastic deal when you consider the caliber of the hardware you're getting. The design is a bit unwieldy, and the device is heavier than most other 2025 phones. That said, you get a massive battery that lasts a day and a half, the hardware is outstanding, and thanks to the unique AMOLED panel without a cutout, gaming and streaming content is immersive.



The biggest issue with the Z70 Ultra is that the cameras aren't anywhere as good as traditional flagships. While the main camera is decent enough, the resultant shots don't have the same detail, and you miss out on the versatility that defines the best Android phones. Similarly, the software lacks refinement, and while you get a clean interface without any bloat, there isn't much in the way of customizability. If that isn't an issue and you need the latest hardware without paying too much cash, the Z70 Ultra gets my recommendation.



The OnePlus 13 is the costlier choice by a lot, with the 12GB/256GB model coming in at $899. But you also get terrific cameras, a better design, brighter AMOLED panel, and the same great internal hardware. The software isn't as clean, but you get extensive customizability, and more software updates. The cameras hold their own against the best that Google and Samsung have to offer, and that alone makes the OnePlus 13 a standout choice. You'll need to pay more, but you're also getting a better overall device.

