Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, one of YouTube's most popular creators, has signed an exclusive streaming deal with the company. Remember when just a few years ago YouTube cancelled one of his original series over anti-Semitic remarks? YouTube sure doesn't, I guess.

"YouTube has been my home for over a decade now and live streaming on the platform feels like a natural fit as I continue to look for new ways to create content and interact with fans worldwide," PewDiePie said in statement. "Live streaming is something I'm focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future."

PewDiePie previously streamed through DLive, a blockchain platform that was used by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones before he was ultimately banned. Kjellberg becomes just the latest streamer to sign a major exclusivity deal while more companies are paying for streamers to jump to their platforms. Ninja notably left Twitch for Mixer in 2019 after Microsoft offered him a deal.

PewDiePie has a documented history of racist remarks and generally appealing to the alt-right crowd. Lets not forget that other time he used the n-word when he was checks notes 27-years old in 2017. A fully grown adult. But that was 2017, surely he's apologized and changed by now? Let me direct you to the time in 2018 where he recommended the YouTube channel of a self-identified racist and white supremacist, or that time in 2019 where he pledged to donate $50,000 to the Anti-Defamation League and then withdrew his pledge.

But hey, now he's streaming on YouTube exclusively. Because what's more on brand for 2020?