What you need to know
- Activision has shared its Q4 earning report for the year.
- Of note was the fact that Overwatch has crossed 50 million players across all platforms.
- A new Call of Duty game was also confirmed for 2020.
Activision-Blizzard has shared its Q4 financial results, with insight into the company's new bookings and particular stats for different games. Net revenue was $1.986 billion, down somewhat from $2.381 billion in 2018 but still beating the company's expectations. Of particular mention is the news that Overwatch has crossed 50 million players across all platforms. Overwatch 2 was announced back at BlizzCon 2019 and does not currently have a release date.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sell-through is up in the double digits compared to 2018's Black Ops 4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was previously confirmed to be the best-selling game of 2019 in the U.S. To the shock of approximately no human beings reading this, Activision-Blizzard also confirmed that a new Call of Duty game is set to release in Q4 2020. Activision-Blizzard also noted in the earnings call accompanying the financial report that the company has several "remastered or reimagined" games that are in development and will be announced later in 2020.
Diablo Immortal will also begin testing sometime in mid-2020, though there was no mention of the major upcoming title Diablo IV, which Blizzard previously stated would start seeing development updates shared in February 2020.
Next level combat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Warfare is Modern again
Developed by Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare takes the concept of modern combat and reapplies it, with familiar characters in unfamiliar situations.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Motorola is chasing waterfalls with its next 5G phones
Motorola is looking to make 2020 the year it makes its big rebound back into the world of flagship phones. While the folding Motorola RAZR may have mid-range specs, a pair of upcoming 5G phones from the company bring things a little closer to the high-end of the spectrum.
Huawei is suing Verizon over allegedly violating 12 of its patents
Early Thursday morning, Huawei filed a lawsuit against Verizon in the Eastern and Western district courts of Texas, alleging it had infringed on 12 of Huawei's patents.
Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are teaming up to challenge the Play Store
China's top smartphone manufacturers are teaming up to create the Global Developer Service Alliance, which will allow developers to submit their app once and have it added simultaneously across their app stores.
The BioShock Collection, and more, are free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.