Activision-Blizzard has shared its Q4 financial results, with insight into the company's new bookings and particular stats for different games. Net revenue was $1.986 billion, down somewhat from $2.381 billion in 2018 but still beating the company's expectations. Of particular mention is the news that Overwatch has crossed 50 million players across all platforms. Overwatch 2 was announced back at BlizzCon 2019 and does not currently have a release date.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sell-through is up in the double digits compared to 2018's Black Ops 4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was previously confirmed to be the best-selling game of 2019 in the U.S. To the shock of approximately no human beings reading this, Activision-Blizzard also confirmed that a new Call of Duty game is set to release in Q4 2020. Activision-Blizzard also noted in the earnings call accompanying the financial report that the company has several "remastered or reimagined" games that are in development and will be announced later in 2020.

Diablo Immortal will also begin testing sometime in mid-2020, though there was no mention of the major upcoming title Diablo IV, which Blizzard previously stated would start seeing development updates shared in February 2020.