What you need to know
- Blizzard announced Overwatch 2 during the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2019.
- No release date has been announced for Overwatch 2.
- According to Blizzard, the release date won't be announced for some time yet.
- You can grab the original Overwatch for $24 at Amazon.
One of Blizzard's multiple announcements during BlizzCon 2019 was Overwatch 2, an ostensible sequel that is bringing engine improvements, new heroes, story missions and more, while keeping the same multiplayer playerbase as the original game. In fact, players of both games will be able to play multiplayer together. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to find out when you'd jump into Overwatch 2 soon, it'll be a while yet.
Speaking to VG247, Jeff Kaplan, game director at Blizzard of Overwatch 2, confirmed that the release date won't be revealed for some time. "I know it's a lame answer, I'm super sorry, and it's not like this top-secret thing that the last thing we want to tell players. It's just that we don't know," Kaplan told VG247. "What's important to us at Blizzard, on all our games, is that the game is awesome and the players are like 'Yes, this is ready and now's the time.' I don't have a date, it's not this year, that's a pretty safe answer. I have a feeling we'll be talking about Overwatch 2 again next year at BlizzCon. If that helps."
Kaplan also told VG247 that players shouldn't expect a very large amount of new characters at launch, though he did reaffirm that there will be multiple new heroes alongside the 31 from the original game. Whenever the release date is announced, we'll be sure to keep you posted. Overwatch 2 is promising to be an interesting sequel, keeping playerbases united while providing story content for those who have been craving it.
Get prepped
Overwatch
Heroes never die
Overwatch is a PvP game that brings together different heroes from multiple factions. Clashing across maps, there's a ton of items to unlock, all of which will carry forward into Overwatch 2.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
RCS on Android is possible and it would be great if it weren't for carriers
This is why we can't have good things.
Saturday's best deals: Fire TV Stick bundles, Echo devices, & more
Looking to spend some of your hard-earned money on this fine fall Saturday? Here are some great way to do it while saving a bit in the process.
For developers, Surface Neo and Duo represent a unique opportunity
Surface Duo and Surface Neo are some of the most enticing devices Microsoft has ever announced. But how will developers take advantage of these new foldables?
Modern Warfare looks stunning in 4K, the best enhanced games for PS4 Pro
If you want the most outstanding experiences on PlayStation 4 that take advantage of the PS4 Pro's power to enhance their graphics and performance, these are some of the best games you can get.