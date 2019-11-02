One of Blizzard's multiple announcements during BlizzCon 2019 was Overwatch 2, an ostensible sequel that is bringing engine improvements, new heroes, story missions and more, while keeping the same multiplayer playerbase as the original game. In fact, players of both games will be able to play multiplayer together. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to find out when you'd jump into Overwatch 2 soon, it'll be a while yet.

Speaking to VG247, Jeff Kaplan, game director at Blizzard of Overwatch 2, confirmed that the release date won't be revealed for some time. "I know it's a lame answer, I'm super sorry, and it's not like this top-secret thing that the last thing we want to tell players. It's just that we don't know," Kaplan told VG247. "What's important to us at Blizzard, on all our games, is that the game is awesome and the players are like 'Yes, this is ready and now's the time.' I don't have a date, it's not this year, that's a pretty safe answer. I have a feeling we'll be talking about Overwatch 2 again next year at BlizzCon. If that helps."

Kaplan also told VG247 that players shouldn't expect a very large amount of new characters at launch, though he did reaffirm that there will be multiple new heroes alongside the 31 from the original game. Whenever the release date is announced, we'll be sure to keep you posted. Overwatch 2 is promising to be an interesting sequel, keeping playerbases united while providing story content for those who have been craving it.