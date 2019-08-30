No one likes to come back from vacation to an inbox full of emails, just like I'm sure no one enjoys getting that auto-response email that someone you tried to contact is out of the office. Thankfully, Google is planning on introducing a new feature to save us from this very situation.

Starting August 29, Google has begun rolling out the new "Out of office" integration between Google Calendar, Gmail, and Hangouts Chat. Once it rolls out, a small beige banner will appear in Gmail or Hangouts Chat when you attempt to send a message to someone who is out of the office.

Along with stating the contact is out of the office, the banner at the bottom will also inform the sender when you are returning. This should give you the perfect opportunity to contact someone else or schedule your email for when they have returned. The feature is enabled by default, but it does rely on you to enter your out of office status into your calendar to work.