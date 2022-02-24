What you need to know The Find X5 Pro is now official, and it has the latest hardware along with an upgraded camera system that includes 5-axis OIS alongside dual 50MP IMX766 lenses.

The phone is the first to come out of OPPO's collaboration with Hasselblad, and it sees the introduction of the MariSilicon X NPU in global markets.

On the charging front, you get 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. There's also a new battery health feature that aims to extend battery life.

Last year's Find X3 Pro was an interesting phone in many ways; it had a unique design backed by the latest available internal hardware, and broke new ground for camera innovation. OPPO is looking to continue that heritage with the Find X5 Pro, its 2022 flagship. There's a lot to talk about, so let's start with the hardware. The Find X5 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh, tweaks to dynamic scaling, and 1300 nits brightness — just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Like the best Android phones of 2022, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and comes in a single model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There's global 5G connectivity, and while the phone won't be sold in North America, it has the requisite Sub-6 5G bands for the region. There's a 5000mAh battery that now charges at 80W wired and 50W wirelessly, and the bundled charger will allow you to unlock those charging speeds. What I like is that the charger works over USB PD, so you can use it for other phones or notebooks.