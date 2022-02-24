What you need to know
- The Find X5 Pro is now official, and it has the latest hardware along with an upgraded camera system that includes 5-axis OIS alongside dual 50MP IMX766 lenses.
- The phone is the first to come out of OPPO's collaboration with Hasselblad, and it sees the introduction of the MariSilicon X NPU in global markets.
- On the charging front, you get 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. There's also a new battery health feature that aims to extend battery life.
Last year's Find X3 Pro was an interesting phone in many ways; it had a unique design backed by the latest available internal hardware, and broke new ground for camera innovation. OPPO is looking to continue that heritage with the Find X5 Pro, its 2022 flagship.
There's a lot to talk about, so let's start with the hardware. The Find X5 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh, tweaks to dynamic scaling, and 1300 nits brightness — just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Like the best Android phones of 2022, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and comes in a single model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
There's global 5G connectivity, and while the phone won't be sold in North America, it has the requisite Sub-6 5G bands for the region. There's a 5000mAh battery that now charges at 80W wired and 50W wirelessly, and the bundled charger will allow you to unlock those charging speeds. What I like is that the charger works over USB PD, so you can use it for other phones or notebooks.
The design is largely unchanged from last year, with the housing at the back seamlessly merging into the frame. The effect is undoubtedly cool, and what makes it that much more exciting is that the back is now made out of ceramic. That should make it a little more durable, and you get IP68 dust and water resistance as well.
The big talking point is around the cameras. The Find X5 Pro features dual 50MP IMX766 cameras — one for the main lens and the other for the wide-angle module — with 5-axis OIS that's joined by a 13MP zoom lens with 5x hybrid zoom. You'll also a custom MariSilicon X NPU that is designed to deliver accurate skin tones, boost lighting in low-light shots, and generally make a noticeable difference when taking images with the phone in any lighting scenario.
The other noteworthy addition on the camera side of things is the Hasselblad integration. OPPO notes that it has worked with the Swedish camera giant to deliver natural color calibration, and if the first shots photos are any indication, there's a lot to like here.
And as for the software, the Find X5 Pro runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box and will get three guaranteed Android updates. Overall, the Find X5 Pro brings a lot to the table, and I'm excited to try out what the phone has to offer. We'll have more to share in the review, but in the meantime, go though the Find X5 Pro hands-on for a first look at what's on offer.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series breaks preorder records in South Korea
Samsung's Galaxy S22 series phones have set a new preorder record in South Korea. The company received more than 1 million preorders for the S22 trio in just over a week.
Android 13 Developer Preview 1 hands-on: A first taste of Tiramisu
The first Android 13 build is here, and while there isn't a noticeable change in the Material You design aesthetic, we're getting a few new features as Google gets ready to showcase its vision for Android in 2022.
Yes, the Galaxy S22 has a small thermal issue but it's not a dealbreaker
A CPU is supposed to throttle but when it does it too early or too often the internet has to talk about it. Such is the case with the Galaxy S22.
Enjoy your Galaxy Z Fold 2 for longer by getting one of the best cases
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 is undoubtedly an impressive piece of hardware that offers a peek into the future of smartphones. If you are planning to buy (or already have) one, consider getting one of these cases to guard your premium foldable flagship from any and all kinds of damage.