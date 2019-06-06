If you have an Android device, you can now test out the game streaming app OneCast in beta ahead of its full public release. The announcement says that the beta version will be free for its duration, however "the final Android version of OneCast will be available as a free download with 14 day trial period, after which point the full app may be unlocked via a one-off in-app purchase."

OneCast supports 1080p streaming, low lag, and can be used with an Xbox One controller via Bluetooth. It also boasts multiple profile support so that you can stream from a number of different Xbox One consoles or gamertags.

You can download the beta as an APK file. You'll need to configure your device to allow downloads from "unknown sources" in order to do so. If you are still having problems installing, you may also need to disable "play protect."

It is unknown when the full version is expected for Android.

Get the most out of your Android gaming experience

