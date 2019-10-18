Nearly five years after it introduced the NYT Cooking app on iOS and on the web, The New York Times has finally launched the app for Android users. The app offers more than 19,000 recipes with "beautiful photography" and detailed, easy to follow instructions.

You can download the NYT Cooking app from the Google Play Store to gain access to all the content and tools that it has to offer. While the app is free to download, you will need to shell out $4.99 a month for a subscription. The New York Times also offers an annual subscription for $39.99.

In addition to being able browse over 19,000 recipes, the app lets you save your favorite recipes from within the app as well as other websites in your "personal recipe box." These recipes can be shared with your family members as well as friends via Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and email.

As noted by The New York Times in its blog post, the NYT Cooking app surpassed 250,000 subscriptions in the second quarter of 2019. The app has seen the number of subscriptions triple in just one year.