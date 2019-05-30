Being a parent can be tough, especially in the digital age, but Google is trying to make it a bit easier when it comes to apps. This is starting with some changes to its Google Play policies aimed at making sure apps are more appropriate for your children and family.

These changes include a new form for developers, making sure ads come from approved networks, and verifying apps not meant for children do not target them.

The new form requires developers to specify if the target audience for their app is children. If that is the case, the app must meet policy requirements to ensure the personal information of your kids is handled correctly.

While every new app submission will be subject to filling out this form, apps that have already been published are not excluded from this new policy. All existing apps are required to fill out the target audience and the content section by September 1, 2019.