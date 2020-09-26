While Sony struggles to keep preorder stock for the PS5 in, a new patent for the upcoming PlayStation VR update, expected to be called PSVR 2, shows that Sony has been working diligently on a significantly better product in every way. Discovered by Let's Go Digital, via UploadVR, the new patents show an evolution of previous designs we've seen from Sony, including the addition of a Valve Index-like swoop on the outside that helps with tracking.

This swoop carries a bevy of sensors that can be seen by the headset's new cameras in order to track hand movement. While the use of cameras for tracking is nothing new for Sony, putting them on the headset is definitely a big step for the company. This type of tracking is known as inside-out tracking and is used by headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 in order to facilitate easier setup and near-infinite play space. While it's not expected that Sony will let users venture too far from their PS5, this does mean that the PSVR 2 should allow true roomscale VR movement so that players can at least have a larger, 360-degree play space.