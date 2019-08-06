What you need to know
- The Fossil Gen 5 watch launched on August 5, 2019.
- Along with a new design and an updated processor, it also includes new battery saving modes.
- In a tweet, Fossil has confirmed the new battery saving modes will come to previous generations of watches via a software upgrade.
Fossil makes some of the best smartwatches on the market, and in case you missed it, the Gen 5 series just dropped on August 5. Besides coming with some new hardware, including the Snapdragon Wear 3100 and new designs, one of the standout features is the new battery saving modes.
According to Fossil, the new modes will help you extend your battery life while enjoying the smart features of your watch.
This new experience offers an 'Extended Battery Mode' where users can extend to multiple days on a single charge while still enjoying essential features like notifications and heart rate. 'Daily Mode' allows users to experience most features enabled, such as always-on screen. 'Custom Mode' allows users to easily manage battery optimization settings themselves, all in one place, where 'Time-Only Mode' gives users additional hours when the watch has a low battery or if they choose to use the smartwatch to only tell time.
If you're someone who recently bought the Fossil Sport, which only came out less than a year ago, you might be regretting it like this Twitter user.
This feature will be made available to previous generations through a software update later in this year!— Fossil (@Fossil) August 5, 2019
The good news, however, is that Fossil says the new battery modes will be coming via a software update to "previous generations". As of right now, there is no mention of which watches will receive the update. The Fossil Sport is sure to be on the list, but it also makes use of the Snapdragon Wear 3100 which includes its own support for battery saving modes.
Latest Wear OS watch
Gen 5 Fossil Smartwatch
Style, class, and the Snapdragon Wear 3100.
The Gen 5 Fossil Smartwatch has the best there is to offer for Wear OS. It has the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100, a great design, NFC, and a speaker so you can make and take calls on your watch.
