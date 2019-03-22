Netflix hasn't had the easiest time in India. It's currently the costliest streaming option in the country, and in a market where there's no dearth of choice — thanks to Hotstar, Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Voot — it's seeing minimal growth compared to the rest of the field.

That could change in the coming months, however, as it looks like Netflix is testing a mobile-only subscription for customers in India. According to Economic Times, the mobile-only plan could cost as little as ₹250 ($4), half that of the current lowest option. Netflix alluded to testing new pricing options as far back as October: