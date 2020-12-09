When I got my first PC as a Christmas present, I needed to learn every possible thing I could about it. I took it apart, put it back together, and spent an unhealthy amount of time crawling through the file system. I knew everything about that machine. When the power supply failed and my parents gave it to my uncle to fix, I spoiled a birthday present because I found CD-ROM drivers that weren't there when it left.

This level of obsession is where I was at in life when I found Myst on sale at local shop. I didn't have a lot of games, but it looked so pretty and the box said it was all about puzzles so I was extremely ready for this experience.

I have played Myst more times than I have bothered to count. I own it on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and I keep it in my pocket thanks to the release for Android. As much as I love the other games in this series, I always find myself coming back to this little puzzle island when I want to relax. And now that I can also play Myst on Oculus Quest, I can put my virtual hand on a linking book and be transported into the virtual worlds of this incredible classic.

There's not much else to say about this. It's Myst and it's in VR. The game has been tweaked slightly to support waving your hands around to solve the puzzles — for example, the machine you use to interact with the clocktower is slightly modified — but the puzzles themselves haven't changed much. You can choose ro randomize the puzzles at the start of the game, but otherwise it's the Myst you either know and love or have never heard of before.