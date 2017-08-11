First global beta of MIUI 9 is now available for download.

Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 9 a few weeks ago in China, and the global version of the ROM is now available in beta. The ROM is being rolled out in stages, with the Redmi Note 4 and Mi 6 currently eligible for the update.

Most of the interesting new additions — the universal image search, smart app launcher, and smart assistant — are limited to the China ROM, but there's plenty to like in the global beta. I have it installed on my Mi 6, and there's a noticeable uptick in responsiveness. The UI doesn't feel bloated anymore, and split-screen mode is now built into the ROM.

Here's the changelog for the MIUI 9 build 7.8.10:

New - Deep-level system optimizations (08-07)

New - New icons (08-07)

New - New animations for launching and exiting apps (08-07)

New - Simpler Home screen editing (08-07)

New - Introducing Split screen (08-07)

New - Improved Silent mode triggered by the volume button (08-07)

New - Improved readability for the start page of Messaging (08-07)

Optimization - Devices with rare Bluetooth profiles are hidden in the device list (07-25)

New - Search for apps in the Dual apps settings (08-03)

If you're running a MIUI 9 beta ROM, you should be able to download the latest MIUI 9 build through the Updater app on your phone. If you're on a stable build, you'll have to download the ROM from the link below and flash it manually. Before you do that, you'll have to get the bootloader unlocked.

Download MIUI 9 global ROM for Redmi Note 4/Mi 6