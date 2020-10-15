As smartphones seem to keep getting more expensive and flagships sit around $1,000, it's reasonable to consider what options you have in the more affordable range instead. One brand you might not have heard of in this department before is Infinix, but it has a new phone coming that should put it on your radar.

This new phone is designed to leave little off the table. It's built with performance in mind, offers up plenty of screen, features both fingerprint and face unlock, and won't leave you wanting for variety in cameras.

When it comes to getting your work done, browsing the web, enjoying movies and shows, and especially playing games, you need a phone with a processor that can keep up. Toward that end, the Infinix Note 8 includes the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 6GB of memory to keep the phone running smooth.

You'll have an easy time doing all those activities as well since the Infinix Note 8 offers up a large, 6.95-inch display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio that's great for content consumption, especially of cinema. Dual speakers with DTS audio support will help round out that experience. The display also reaches 480 nits of brightness to make it easier to see even on bright days. And don't worry about the big, bright screen being too much of a battery hog, as the 5,200mAh offers plenty of juice to go around. When the battery does get low, the phone's support for 18-watt fast charging will see it fill it back up quickly.