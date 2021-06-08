Amazon, Google, Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, and several other popular websites were offline for nearly an hour on Tuesday morning due to a massive outage. As per DownDetector, the outages started around 5:30 AM ET. A number of popular news websites such as CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, and the Financial Times were also hit by the outage. All of the affected websites displayed the "Error 503 Service Unavailable" message.

The outage was caused due to an issue with Fastly's CDN services. Fastly says it has identified the issue and applied a fix to restore all services:

The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return.

A similar outage had affected Amazon Web Services (AWS) in November last year, which took out several internet services, apps, and websites.