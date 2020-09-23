If you own the PS4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man and you've been hoping for free upgrade for the PS5 remaster, we've got some disappointing news. After previously confirming that the save files would not transfer over, Sony told Kotaku in a statement today that there will not be a free upgrade for the Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 remaster.

You can read the full statement below:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel's Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5. In addition, players who purchase Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered. There are no plans currently to offer Marvel's-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone. Players with a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5.

As a result, this means that (at least for now) you also won't have the option of purchasing it separately. If you want it, you'll have to purchase Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition or purchase the base edition of the game and then pay to upgrade.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on PS4 and PS5 on November 12 in a handful of countries, with a wide release on November 19. The PS5 and Demon's Souls are set to launch on the same date. Preorders are open, though consoles are limited.