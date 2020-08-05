Marvel's Avengers has been brought up a fair bit lately as a subject of discussion for exclusive or timed exclusive content. PlayStation players will be getting costume and emote packs that are exclusive for 30 days. Meanwhile, Spider-Man is coming to the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game as an exclusive character at some point in 2021.

Spider-Man is one of the biggest names in Marvel. When asked about why the character was made exclusive to the PlayStation platform and if any future heroes will be console exclusive, Crystal Dynamics studio head Sct Amos told IGN that no other characters will be exclusive to PlayStation.

This was made possible as a "...unique opportunity for us because of the relationship that PlayStation and Marvel have." Amos further explained that players on all platforms can look forward to free post-launch heroes such as Hawkeye. Amos added that "And for those players who absolutely want to play as Spider-Man, you have the option to do so on PlayStation."

The beta for Marvel's Avengers begins on August 7 for anyone who preordered the game on PS4. It opens up to all platforms without preordering on August 27. If you'd like to learn more about Marvel's Avengers, you can read our impressions of the beta right here.

Marvel's Avengers is set to release on PS4, PC, Stadia and Xbox on September 4. Anyone who buys the game on PS4 or Xbox One will get a free upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X version when those consoles release.