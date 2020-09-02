What you need to know
- The Mandalorian Season 2 will hit Disney Plus on October 30.
- Season 2 will feature some new characters along with favorites from the first season.
- Unfortunately there is no new trailer alongside the data announcement.
If you are one of the many out there waiting to find out when Season 2 of The Mandalorian will hit Disney+, we have some good news for you. Earlier today the official Twitter account for the popular series confirmed that new episodes will land on the streaming service starting on October 30. Previously, it was announced that the second series would hit in October 2020, but no specific date was given until right now.
This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx— The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020
Fans expected to see some trailers and get some more information during the Star Wars Celebration event which was supposed to happen this past weekend, but that was unfortunately cancelled. Luckily, filming for the second season was completed before everything started shutting down after COVID hit, meaning that the show was able to continue pushing for its scheduled launch date instead of needing to push it back further like Disney has had to do with some other titles.
As it stands right now, it's still unclear as to when we may see the first trailer teasing the new season, which will feature some familiar elements from the first one and some new faces as well. Ahsoka Tano makes her live-action debut (played by Rosario Dawson) in this season, and Timothy Olyphant will make an appearance as well though the details around which character he will play are a bit limited still. Most of what was loved from season one (see: "The Child or "Baby Yoda") will remain a focus in season two as well.
The new Blink Indoor and Outdoor wireless cameras have 2-year battery life
Amazon's new Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras pack 2-year battery life into a small form factor with a ridiculously low price.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Intel's 11th-gen Tiger Lake CPUs will turbocharge next-gen Chromebooks
Intel has introduced the first designs in the 11th-gen Tiger Lake platform, so let's take a look at the hardware that will power the next generation of Chromebooks.
These are some great replacement bands for the Fitbit Charge 4
Are you the proud owner of the new Fitbit Charge 4 but you're not a fan of the proprietary band? These are the best replacement bands you can buy.