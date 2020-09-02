If you are one of the many out there waiting to find out when Season 2 of The Mandalorian will hit Disney+, we have some good news for you. Earlier today the official Twitter account for the popular series confirmed that new episodes will land on the streaming service starting on October 30. Previously, it was announced that the second series would hit in October 2020, but no specific date was given until right now.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

Fans expected to see some trailers and get some more information during the Star Wars Celebration event which was supposed to happen this past weekend, but that was unfortunately cancelled. Luckily, filming for the second season was completed before everything started shutting down after COVID hit, meaning that the show was able to continue pushing for its scheduled launch date instead of needing to push it back further like Disney has had to do with some other titles.

As it stands right now, it's still unclear as to when we may see the first trailer teasing the new season, which will feature some familiar elements from the first one and some new faces as well. Ahsoka Tano makes her live-action debut (played by Rosario Dawson) in this season, and Timothy Olyphant will make an appearance as well though the details around which character he will play are a bit limited still. Most of what was loved from season one (see: "The Child or "Baby Yoda") will remain a focus in season two as well.