I've tested a bunch of wireless and wired headsets over the past few weeks, and the latest on my ears is the Logitech G733. While I can't say it's my favorite of the bunch, it's certainly a damn good headset in its own right. It can't compete with its Astro cousins like the A40, but it isn't trying to. This is more of a mid-tier headset for someone who doesn't want to spend too much money but still wants a wireless experience. What's better is that it supports DTS:X 2.0 virtual surround sound. Though you lose that on PS5, you're still getting good audio quality, just nothing spectacular.

At a glance Logitech G733 Bottom line: Logitech's color collection received a great new addition with the G733 headset. Though its microphone is underwhelming and the headset itself feels cheap, it's actually a great budget option for anyone in the market for a wireless PS5 headset. Its 29 hours of battery life are practically unmatched, and that you can choose from multiple colors only sweetens the deal. The Good Multiple colors options

RGB lighting

29-hour battery life with LEDs turned off

Stylish design The Bad The headband feels like cheap plastic

Blue Vo!ce mic filters are a letdown

Battery life takes a hit with LEDs on From $120 at Amazon

$130 at Best Buy

$120 at Walmart

Logitech G733 What I like

Category Spec Weight 278g Driver diameter 40mm Frequency response 20 Hz – 20 kHz Microphone pattern Unidirectional - Cardioid Battery life 29 hours (No lighting) Wireless range Up to 65 feet

As part of its color collection, the Logitech G733 comes in four different colors: black, white, lilac, and blue. The first two options are fairly standard, but the blue and lilac headsets stand out among the crowd. So much so that those colors are sold out at several retailers right now while the black and white remain. I even had a friend tell me that they were going to buy the lilac pair I reviewed here simply because they looked pretty. It might be superficial, but aesthetics is something that a lot of people care about. Logitech nailed that here. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Logitech designed this with comfort in mind, and it's evident in how lightweight the headphones feel. At just 278g, it's lighter than many others on the market. Its fabric earcups offer up a nice fit, and though they don't swivel or rotate, they get the job done. The left earcup features all of its basic controls, including buttons to power it on, mute the microphone, and a volume wheel. If you want a headset that lasts long, you've got it with the G733. It boasts a whopping 29 hours of battery life if you turn off its RGB lighting. With the lights turned on, you're looking at roughly 20 hours. That's still a good amount of time, but a 9-hour chunk taken out of it just because the lights are on is disappointing.

The amount of customization in the Logitech G Hub app is immense, more so than many others I've seen. I'll get to why I'm not impressed with the Blue Vo!ce filters when it's all said and done, but the granular control you're able to achieve will greatly satisfy audiophiles. The biggest downside here is that so many options may seem intimidating to those who aren't familiar with audio tech like this. Logitech G733 What I don't like

A wireless headset is never going to have the best microphone quality out there. There are too many bandwidth and other limitations for them to sound as good as a separate dedicated microphone. When the Logitech G733 is only $120, you're getting what you pay for. That said, I did expect it to be better just based on the company's reputation. Logitech makes Blue microphones, which many consider to be the best out there for streaming, and the G733 features Blue Vo!ce filters that can be adjusted through the app. So when that's taken into account, the audio quality on the microphone is a bit underwhelming. Compared to other headset microphones, it can stand toe to toe — it certainly beats the built-in mic on the Pulse 3D wireless headset. As cool as the headset looks, its build also feels chintzy. The plastic headband almost feels as if I'll snap it if I handle it wrong, though it has proven to be quite flexible, so you needn't worry about that happening. The competition

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P is one of the very best headsets you can get on PS5, and it can be bought for $150. Your biggest obstacle is finding it in stock because it's been so popular. When you do, you'll be treated to a headset that can go 24 hours on a single charge and feels light as a feather on your head. With 3D audio capabilities, it can take full advantage of what the PS5 has to offer. I had the opportunity to write our SteelSeries Arctis 7P review and was incredibly impressed with it. Another option is the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2. It's also $150 and features a flip-to-mute mic, 20-hour rechargeable battery, and Bluetooth connectivity. In our Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 review, we noted how wonderful its cooling gel-infused ear cups felt but lamented its inability to punch a good bass. Logitech G733 Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want colorful headset options like blue and lilac

You want RGB lighting for that extra wow factor

You're not looking to spend a ton of money You should not buy this if ... You want a crystal clear microphone

You're looking for a more premium built headset 4 out of 5 For $130, the Logitech G733 is well worth the asking price, in my opinion, considering many of the best PS5 headsets cost well over that. It may not be as fancy or have the same bells and whistles that other headsets do, but what it lacks in features it makes up for in its aesthetics. Even though it drains the battery, the RGB lighting is a nice touch, and the blue and lilac colors compliment it wonderfully. If you don't like the headband strap color, you can order a different one and replace it. While I wasn't impressed with its microphone considering the company that makes it, you can still be heard clearly, and the app offers a ton of customization options for it. At the end of the day, you're getting what you pay for, and that's a good headset.

Logitech G733 Logitech's color collection received a great new addition with the G733 headset. Though its microphone is underwhelming and the headset itself feels cheap, it's actually a great budget option for anyone in the market for a wireless PS5 headset. Its 29 hours of battery life are practically unmatched, and that you can choose from multiple colors only sweetens the deal. From $120 at Amazon

$130 at Best Buy

$120 at Walmart