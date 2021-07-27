Did you shell out the cash for a Linksys Atlas Max 6E mesh router system and an ultra-high-speed fiber Internet connection, only to find your upload speeds are no better than your old cable Internet provider's? You're not alone, as several users have left reviews on retail sites and made posts on Linksys' own support forums citing this exact issue. Despite normally being one of the best Wi-Fi 6E routers on the market, Linksys' crown jewel in the Velop series seems to be having a lame-duck moment.

More specifically, the problem seems to be relegated to Verizon FiOS customers who are using the Linksys Atlas Max 6E as their main router. These customers are reporting between 10-30Mbps upload speeds — a far cry from the 1,000Mbps that fiber Internet customers usually enjoy — while download speeds seem to be operating normally. At the moment, the only fix is to hook your old Verizon-provided router up and connect the main Linksys Atlas Max 6E node to that. Customers of other fiber Internet services, like AT&T, don't seem to suffer from this issue.

While that's not an overly difficult solution, it's one that customers are rightfully irritated over. After all, the full system triple pack costs exactly $1,200 at Best Buy and is the best way to ensure that you're getting maximum speeds on your home LAN. Adding that stock Verizon router back into the system is a good way to cause NAT issues with multiplayer games and could, potentially, cause some confusion for some devices on your wireless network if both routers are broadcasting the same SSID.

We've reached out to Linksys and were told that the company is looking into claims. Further updates will be made as they become available.