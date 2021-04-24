Following hot on the heels of this week's Amstel Gold Race and the Flèche Wallonne comes the third and most prestigious of the 'Ardennes Classics'. Read on for your full guide to watching a Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream from anywhere online.

One of the world's oldest and toughest competitive bike races, this year's installment of La Doyenne is the third of five Monuments this season.

The 140.9km race kicks off in Liège in south-eastern Belgium, with the riders head south towards the picturesque town of Bastogne before turning around and taking a longer, windier, and hillier return route back to the finish line in Liège.

The two clear favorites in this year's men's race are Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), with the two riders battling out in impressive style during Wednesday's absorbing Flèche Wallonne, with Alaphilippe coming out on top.

The race also provides Alaphilippe an opportunity to erase the bad memories of last year's race, which saw him prematurely celebrate victory only to see Roglič sneak up and snatch the win on the home straight.

The women's race will meanwhile mark the last Classic appearance of an Ardennes Legend with Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) having confirmed that this will be her last season before retiring.

Read on to find out how to watch a Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021: Where and when?

The 107th edition of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège takes place in the Ardennes region of Belgium on Sunday, April 25.

The women's race starts at 8.40am CET local time (9.40am BST, 4.40 ET, 1.40am PT, 6.40pm AEST), with the Men's race following at 11.15am (10.15am BST, 5.15 ET, 2.15am PT, 7.15pm AEST on Sunday).

Watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this UCI World Tour race further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

