While The Last of Us Part II is just a few weeks away from release, it appears that it won't be available in every PlayStation storefront around the world. As spotted by VG247, Reddit user Ghostechful got in touch with PlayStation Support, who stated that the game was not available on the Saudi Arabia or United Arab Emirates storefronts because it "...is banned by the competent authorities of the country."

It's worth noting that the PlayStation Arabia Twitter account is still advertising the upcoming State of Play showcase for The Last of Us Part II is coming on May 27 at 4:00 p.m. EST, which will show around 20 minutes of footage. The game also still appears on the regional store page as an upcoming PlayStation 4 title. It is not however available for preorder on the actual storefronts.

The ESRB rating for The Last of Us Part II details nudity and sexual content, which could be factors if the game has been banned, alongside the inclusion of LGBT characters. If something changes, we'll be sure to update this story. The Last of Us Part II is currently scheduled to release on June 19, 2020.