Some of what Apple says here is true. Some of it is bullshit. A lot of what's left is easily mitigated by Google's Play Protect, which scans every single app installed on your phone from any source. But that's not what's important here. What is important, at least to me, is how Apple doesn't tell us how to make this any better. Instead, it is saying the only way to protect us is to not allow a practice many iOS users would love to have. This position infuriates me. I understand that there are different divisions working on different things at both Apple and Google, but hearing one team tell me the other team can't find a solution is just a huge cop-out that I refuse to accept. And yes, Google does this sort of thing too, even if it's not this blatant and obvious. I can put this whole sideloading argument to bed in just three sentences: Sideloading can be good for users if you pay attention to what you are doing. If you don't feel like paying attention, the right thing to do is just use the app store installed on your phone. Sideloading is bad for Google's and Apple's bank accounts. Android was designed with sideloading in place and has plenty of services to mitigate security issues. iOS was not. What I can't fix, and apparently, neither can Apple, is how to mitigate the issues that sideloading on iOS would bring. Not too long ago, I would have told you that you should stick to Google Play when it comes to getting apps for your phone. However, Google has done a lot of work to address the problems that can arise when you do sideload an app with malicious code in it, and today, it's not really an issue unless you install apps from some shady website that deals in piracy.