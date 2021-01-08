Source: StackCommerce
Everyone wants to get their hands on your data nowadays. If you would prefer to keep your browsing history private, Yodata VPN offers blazing-fast protection — and lifetime subscriptions are now just $17.99 for Windows Central readers.
From social media sites to government agencies, your online activity is under constant surveillance. The best way to escape prying eyes is to install a solid VPN.
Enter Yodata, a service that uses military-grade encryption to protect your data. It also provides impressive speed, meaning you can enjoy your favorite content without buffering.
Yodata VPN has masking servers in 50 different countries to help you avoid local restrictions. The company keeps no records, and a built-in kill switch ensures your true identity won't leak.
The service delivers 99.9% uptime and unlimited traffic. You can download Yodata on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS; the VPN also supports many smart TVs and routers.
Order today for $17.99 to get lifetime protection on all your devices, worth $59.
