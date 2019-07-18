Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good snapshot of one the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for June 2019.

On the video games sales side, Super Mario Maker 2 took the top spot. Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled followed for the #2 position, while Mortal Kombat 11 is showing strong legs and only fell to the #3 spot. Interestingly, Marvel's Spider-Man, which is a PlayStation exclusive that launched all the way back in September 2018, managed to crack the top 10. As Piscatella notes, Spider-Man is now the best-selling superhero video game of all time, beating Batman: Arkham City.

On the hardware side, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console for June 2019. It was also the only console to show growth, as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are both down year-over-year.

Here are the numbers for the June 2019 NPD results:

Total: $959 million, down 13% year-over-year

Video games hardware: $235 million, down 33% year-over-year

PC & Video Games Software: $386 million, down 1% year-over-year

Accessories and game cards: $338 million, down 7% year-over-year

Here are the June 2019 game sales rankings (based on dollar sales, not units):

Super Mario Maker 2* Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Mortal Kombat 11 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft*** Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Marvel's Spider-Man NBA 2K19 Mario Kart 8* Days Gone Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Red Dead Redemption II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* MLB 19: The Show Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII** Tom Clancy's The Division 2 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Super Mario Party* God of War (2018)

*Digital sales not included

**PC digital sales not included

***Minecraft digital sales on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One included

Here are the best-selling games of June 2019 by platform:

PlayStation 4

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Marvel's Spider-Man Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone MLB 19: The Show Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII NBA 2K19 Red Dead Redemption II

Xbox One

Mortal Kombat 11 Grand Theft Auto V Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft Forza Horizon 4 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K19 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Maker 2* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Super Mario Party* Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu* Super Mario Odyssey Yoshi's Crafted World*

Here are the best-selling games of 2019 year-to-date:

Mortal Kombat 11 Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Anthem Resident Evil 2 (2019) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Days Gone Red Dead Redemption II MLB 19: The Show Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here.

