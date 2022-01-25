Microsoft has announced their intent to acquire Activision Blizzard. Our intrepid team analyze what it means for the industry, for gamers, and what's likely to change (or stay the same) as part of this massive deal.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
