What you need to know The HUAWEI Mate X2 launched in China February 25, 2021.

This new foldable smartphone deviates from previous designs with an inward fold.

It boasts powerful hardware and incredible multitasking functionality.

The Mate X2 will be first in line to upgrade to HarmonyOS in April.

The new compact Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS earphone will also be available in March.

By now, you've likely already heard of HarmonyOS, Huawei's OS that has been in development since 2019. You may have even read about the launch of the HUAWEI Mate X2, Huawei's latest foldable phone. Announced on Monday, February 22, 2021, the HUAWEI Mate X2 launched yesterday in China. Huawei's flagship foldable phone is already turning heads with its inward folding design and sleek form factor, but news that the Mate X2 will be one of the first phones to be able to upgrade to HarmonyOS was the real highlight of the presentation.

Huawei's foldable technology - second to none The HUAWEI Mate X2 is third in its line of foldable phones, following last year's Mate Xs and 2019's Mate X. Both were stellar pieces of technology, only held back by the lack of Google services. In fact, even without access to the Play Store or other Google services, the Mate Xs is still one of the best foldable phones on the market. The Mate X2 improves upon the Mate Xs design with a dual screen inward fold. The flexible inner screen measures 8 inches with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 and a 90Hz refresh rate. The outer screen measures 6.45 inches, with a 2700 x 1160 resolution and the same refresh rate, offering users a consistent experience as they switch from one screen to the other. These high resolution screens also incorporate a magnetically-controlled nano optical layer to minimize reflection.

Inside, this is an incredibly powerful phone too, built on the impressive HUAWEI Kirin 9000 chipset, guaranteed to provide super fast performance and capable of 5G connectivity. Because the Mate X2 folds in, it features a 16MP front-facing selfie camera on top of the upgraded rear quad cameras. These cameras offer a wide range of options and are capable of producing absolutely stunning photos. The seamless foldable design of the Mate X2 incorporates an intricate multi-dimensional hinge so small that it promises no gap when laid flat. The high strength steel and carbon fibre composite chassis assures that the Mate X2 is both lightweight and durable. The battery on the Mate X2 is no joke either. Weighing in at a massive 4500mAh, this battery easily powers both of the screens all day and is capable of 55W fast charging as well.

The tangible design elements aside, the Mate X2 also makes the most of the massive inner screen with Smart Multi-Window and a suite of other multitasking features. Users will be able to easily preview and move from one app to another, open multiple instances of the same app, share content, and resize active floating windows. While most of the top apps in China are already optimized for foldable phones, these tools will assure that even apps which weren't designed with a foldable phone in mind run beautifully.

HarmonyOS - the light at the end of the tunnel The real advantage the HUAWEI Mate X2 has isn't the incredible hardware — although its hardware is stellar. The Mate X2's real advantage is that it will be first in line to upgrade to HarmonyOS. Huawei was cut off from Google services back in 2019, a move that has hindered its performance in many markets. Since then, the company has been hard at work developing its own OS. Starting in April, consumers will finally get their hands on HarmonyOS, with flagship devices including the Mate X2 being the first. Although much remains to be seen about HarmonyOS, Huawei has made bold promises of a brand new experience with seamless interactions and groundbreaking services.

HUAWEI Mate X2 - the future of foldable phones Impressive top of the line hardware and Huawei's HarmonyOS combine for an outstanding new device. In four stunning colors, the HUAWEI Mate X2 is available in China for the suggested retail price of RMB 17,999 for the 256GB models and RMB 18,999 for the 512GB models. Customers will be able to upgrade to HarmonyOS beginning in April.