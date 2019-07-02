Android Q is shaping up to be an awfully exciting Android release, and if you've been rocking any of the public betas, you'll know that it's proven to be surprisingly stable in such an early form.
There's a lot to check out with this new bit of software, but there is one question that's worth asking — How's battery life been on the betas?
Lucky for you, some of our AC forum members have already been talking about that.
Now, we'd love to hear from you. How's your battery life been on the Android Q beta?