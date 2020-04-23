What you need to know
- Scott "performed" four songs, and previewed a brand new track.
- This was not the only time the event will occur inside Fortnite.
- Four more showings of the event will occur throughout the weekend.
After teasing it for some time, Fortnite and Travis Scott officially met in another one of the game's notorious in-game events. While hundreds of thousands of fans likely found themselves inside the virtual concert with Scott, there are some who probably missed out on things. Thankfully, Fortnite has you covered.
Instead of having a one-time only event as they normally do, for the 'Astronomical' concert Fortnite opted to treat it more like a tour. With this in mind, they've picked a handful of times across the weekend, where players can once again drop into a special Travis Scott playlist in the game and experience the concert in case they missed it. The full list of scheduled dates and times for the remaining concerts are below:
- Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. ET
- Friday, April 24 at noon ET
- Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m. ET
- Saturday, April 25 at 6 p.m. ET
In case you won't be able to find time to jump on Fortnite over the weekend, you can always check out the concert online. The full concert has already been shared and uploaded, and can be viewed in its entirety below. However, if you do have the ability to jump on, you should try and make the time to. Not only was this unlike anything Fortnite has ever done before, but you also get some free, exclusive items for attending the dates, including an Astroworld themed glider and spray.
Pick up some V-Bucks
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
If you've yet to finish up your Battle Pass for the latest season of Fortnite, you might end up having to pick up the next one using some extra V-Bucks. Picking up a gift card can help you pick up some more, or pick up the latest game you've had your eye on.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Guerrilla Games deletes job posting tweet with PS5 hashtag
Guerrilla Games, developers of the Killzone franchise and Horizon Zero Dawn, shared a tweet with a job posting for Senior AI Programmers that included #PS5. The tweet has since been deleted.
Here's everything new and changed in Android 11 Developer Preview 3
Developer Preview 3 for Android 11 has landed, but why should you care? Here are the biggest changes and updates we've found!
Android 11 is on the way — here's everything you need to know
Android 11 is the big Android release for 2020, and it's shaping up to be an exciting update. We're following all of the changes and new features so you know exactly what to expect when the final build is available later this year.
Boost your Oculus Quest library with these sideloaded games and demos
Don't let Facebook decide for you which games are "good enough" for Oculus Quest owners. These are the best games that can't be found on the Oculus Store, but can still be played natively on the Quest through SideQuest and without the need of an Oculus Link cable.