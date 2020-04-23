Travis Scott Fortnite Loading ScreenSource: Epic Games

After teasing it for some time, Fortnite and Travis Scott officially met in another one of the game's notorious in-game events. While hundreds of thousands of fans likely found themselves inside the virtual concert with Scott, there are some who probably missed out on things. Thankfully, Fortnite has you covered.

Instead of having a one-time only event as they normally do, for the 'Astronomical' concert Fortnite opted to treat it more like a tour. With this in mind, they've picked a handful of times across the weekend, where players can once again drop into a special Travis Scott playlist in the game and experience the concert in case they missed it. The full list of scheduled dates and times for the remaining concerts are below:

  • Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. ET
  • Friday, April 24 at noon ET
  • Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, April 25 at 6 p.m. ET

In case you won't be able to find time to jump on Fortnite over the weekend, you can always check out the concert online. The full concert has already been shared and uploaded, and can be viewed in its entirety below. However, if you do have the ability to jump on, you should try and make the time to. Not only was this unlike anything Fortnite has ever done before, but you also get some free, exclusive items for attending the dates, including an Astroworld themed glider and spray.

