Amanda Waller is putting the team back together for Warner Bros' latest entry in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and we have all the details on how you can watch The Suicide Squad online.

If you're familiar with David Ayer's Suicide Squad film from 2016, you'll likely recognize a few of its cast members in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. In the new film, Margot Robbie reprises the role of Harley Quinn along with Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. However, a number of new DC Comics characters will be making their first appearance on the big screen including Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone), The Thinker (Peter Capaldi), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalcian), Blackguard (Pete Davidson) and others.

While Warner Bros. initially planned to make a direct sequel to Ayer's Suicide Squad, he ended up leaving to develop a Gotham City Sirens film instead. Following his brief departure from Disney back in 2018, James Gunn was hired by Warner Bros. to write and direct a new film in the DCEU and he chose to revisit the Suicide Squad. Unlike Ayer's original film, Gunn's take on the series is R-rated, much more gritty and resembles his work on Marvel's The Guardians of the Galaxy in a lot of ways.

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is neither a sequel or a reboot of the 2016 film. Instead, it's a soft reboot that exists in the same universe as the previous film but tells a completely different story. If you're interested in catching up on past DCEU films, you'll need to watch Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and then The Suicide Squad to get the whole story.

The Suicide Squad begins in a prison called Belle Reve where the worst supervillains in the DCEU are kept. There they are given the option to join Amanda Waller's Task Force X where they will complete a number of do-or-die assignments in exchange for getting their sentences reduced. This time around though their mission is a bit more out of this world as the Suicide Squad will have to go up against the alien amalgamate conqueror Starro the Conqueror.

Whether you're a big DC Comics fan or just want to see James Gunn's first film in the DCEU, we'll show you how to watch The Suicide Squad from anywhere in the world.

What time is The Suicide Squad released on HBO Max

The Suicide Squad will premiere on Thursday, August 5 on HBO Max in the U.S. and will be available as part of your subscription to the streaming service for 31 days from its theatrical release. It's expected to release at 7pm ET / 4pm PT to fall in line with the movie's 'Sneak Preview' showings in theaters beginning at the same time, though it could potentially arrive as early as 3am ET / 12am PT on Thursday morning.

How to watch The Suicide Squad in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and don't want to head out to a theater to watch The Suicide Squad, then you'll need to be an HBO Max subscriber to watch the film online. Signing up for HBO Max will cost you either $9.99 per month to watch with ads or $14.99 per month to watch ad-free. Additionally, the cheaper plan only allows you to stream content in HD while the more expensive plan allows you to stream content in 4K. However, it's worth noting that you'll need a subscription to HBO Max's more expensive ad-free plan in order to watch The Suicide Squad online.

For the price though, you'll also be able to watch a number of other Warner Bros. films online the same day they premiere in theaters including Malignant, Dune and even the latest entry in the Matrix series later this year. HBO Max gives you access to all of HBO's original programming including shows like Succession, Mare of Easttown and Westworld and the service will even let you watch a number of popular shows from other networks such as Friends and even Rick and Morty.

Watch The Suicide Squad in the UK, Canada and Australia.

As HBO Max first launched in the U.S. and only recently launched in Latin America and the Caribbean, DC fans in the UK, Canada and Australia won't be able to watch The Suicide Squad online. Instead, they'll have to head out to a theater to see the new film but it will likely be available on other streaming services and VOD platforms later this year.