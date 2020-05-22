While it took some getting used to watching matches being played in whisper-quiet empty stadiums, the Bundeliga made a largely successful behind closed doors return from pandemic suspension last weekend.
With a string of eye-catching games making up the fixture list for this second week back from the enforced break, there's plenty to look forward to for casual German soccer fans and hardcore Bundesliga supporters alike. Don't miss a moment by following our live stream guide to watching all matches from gameweek 27, no matter where you are in the world.
The weekend's action kicks off with a clash between local rivals Hertha and Union Berlin at the Olympiastadion on Friday evening, with the home side's new boss Bruno Labbadia hoping to build on his side's impressive victory against Hoffenheim on their return back to action last week.
Arguably the pick of the weeknd's games comes on Saturday afternoon when Borussia Monchengladbach host Bayer Leverkusen at the Stadion im Borussia-Park. Both sides are well placed for Champions League qualification, with Gladbach still in with a chance of lifting the title. Both teams came out of quarantine in impressive style last weekend with solid wins and with both sides favouring attacking football it should make for a memorable clash.
Also worth keeping an eye on will be second-placed Dortmund's visit to Wolfsburg, with the away team looking to maintain the pressure on league leaders Bayern Munich against a home side looking to extend their winning streak of seven wins on the spin.
The late game on Saturday sees league leaders Bayern Munich looking to stretch their run of 11 wins in their last 12 Bundesliga matches against a struggling Eintracht Frankfurt side that is dangerously edging closer to the wrong end of the table.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of all this weekend's matches, no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Bundesliga gameweek 27 - this weekend's full fixture list
Friday, May 22
- 7.30pm CET (6.30pm BST in the UK, 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT in the US and 3.30am AEST on Saturday morning in Australia)
- Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin
Saturday, May 23
3.30pm CET (2.30pm BST in the UK, 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT in the US and 11.30pm AEST in Australia)
- Borussia Monchengladbach v Leverkusen
- Freiburg v Werder Bremen
- SC Paderborn 07 v Hoffenheim
- Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund
6.30pm CET (5.30pm BST in the UK, 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT in the US and 2.30am AEST on Sunday morning in Australia)
- Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt
Sunday, May 24
- 1.30pm CET (12.30pm BST in the UK, 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT in the US and 9.30pm AEST in Australia)
- Schalke v Augsburg
- 3.30pm CET (2.30pm BST in the UK, 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT in the US and 11.30pm AEST in Australia)
- Mainz v RB Leipzig
- 6pm CET (5pm BST in the UK, 12pm ET / 9am PT in the US and 2m AEST on Monday morning in Australia)
- FC Koln v Fortuna Dusseldorf
Watch this weekend's games online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of these crucial Bundesliga clashes further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching any of the games, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Bundesliga gameweek 27 matches online in the US exclusively on Fox Sports
Pay TV sports service Fox Sports is the US TV home to the Bundesliga with live games being shown across a combination of FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus and Univision Deportes each match week.
Fox Sport can be accessed via most cable providers, as well as TV streaming services such as as FuboTV and Sling, They also carry free trials, so it's worth checking out if you're of cord cutting persuasion.
The network will be showing eight games live over the course of this weekend.
Fox Sports Live Bundesliga TV schedule gameweek 27:
Saturday
- Wolfsburg vs Dortmund, 9:30am, Fox Sports 1
- Borussia Monchengladbach vs Leverkusen, 9:30am, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes,
- Freiburg vs Bremen, 9:30am, FOX Soccer Plus
- Paderborn vs Hoffenheim, 9:30am, FOX Soccer Match Pass
- Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt, 12:30pm, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes
Sunday
- Schalke vs Augsburg, 7:30am, Fox Sports 1
- Mainz vs RB Leipzig, 9:30am, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes,
- Koln vs Dusseldorf, Noon, Fox Sports 1
Stream for free
How to stream Bundesliga gameweek 27 matches live in the UK
You'll need to be a BT Sports customer to watch live action from the Bundesliga in the UK this week.
The subscription service has exclusive live rights for the German top flight and its available as part of the provider's range of TV and broadband packages (https://www.bt.com/sport/tv/) - as well as being offered as an add-on with sky.
There's now also the option of a BT Sport Monthly Pass, priced at just £25 a month(https://www.bt.com/sport/monthly-pass) on a contract-free basis.
BT Sports will also be showing eight games live over the course of this weekend.
BT Sports Live Bundesliga TV schedule gameweek 27:
Friday
- Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin, 7.30pm, BT Sport 1
Saturday
- Borussia Monchengladbach vs Leverkusen, 2:30pm, BT Sport 2
- Freiburg vs Bremen, 2:30pm, BT Sport 3
- Wolfsburg vs Dortmund, 2:30pm, BT Sport 1
- Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt, 5:30pm, BT Sport 1
Sunday
- Schalke vs Augsburg, 12:30pm, BT Sport 1
- Mainz vs RB Leipzig, 2:30pm, BT Sport 1
- Koln vs Dusseldorf, 5pm, BT Sport 1
Live stream Bundesliga gameweek 27 games live in Australia
If you're planning on watching the return of top flight German football in Australia, then you'll need to be a beIN Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the tournament Down Under.
The great news is that BeIN are showing every match live from this weekend's set of Bundesliga fixtures.
BeIN Sports Live Bundesliga TV schedule gameweek 27:
Saturday
- Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin, 3.30am, BeIN Sport 1
- Borussia Monchengladbach vs Leverkusen, 11.30pm, BeIN Sport 2
- Freiburg vs Bremen, 11.30pm, beIN Sports Connect
- Paderborn vs Hoffenheim vs Leverkusen, 11.30pm, BeIN Sport 3
- Wolfsburg vs Dortmund, 11.30pm, BeIN Sport 1
Sunday
- Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt, 2.30am, BeIN Sport 1
- Schalke vs Augsburg, 9:30am, BeIN Sport 1
- Mainz vs RB Leipzig, 11:30pm, BeIN Sport 1
Monday
- Koln vs Dusseldorf, 2am, BeIN Sport 1
Live stream Bundesliga soccer live in Canada
Subscription TV channel Sportsnet is the place to head for Canadians looking to end their soccer drought who have exclusive live rights to show the rest of this year's Bundesliga.
If you don't get Sportsnet as part of your package, or are looking to cut the cord, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now service to live stream all the Bundesliga matches Canada has to offer - and from a wide range of devices. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering to watch the game, which costs CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $27.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis.
The network will be showing eight games live over the course of this weekend.
Sportsnet Bundesliga TV schedule gameweek 27
Friday
- Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin, 1.30pm Sportsnet East, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Pacific
Saturday
- Wolfsburg vs Dortmund, 9:30am, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario
- Borussia Monchengladbach vs Leverkusen, 9:30am, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now
- Freiburg vs Bremen, 9:30am, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet One
- Paderborn vs Hoffenheim, 9:30am, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now
- Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt, 12:30pm, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet World Now
Sunday
- Schalke vs Augsburg, 7:30am, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet World Now
- Mainz vs RB Leipzig, 9:30am, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Ontario
- Koln vs Dusseldorf, Noon, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now
