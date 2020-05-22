While it took some getting used to watching matches being played in whisper-quiet empty stadiums, the Bundeliga made a largely successful behind closed doors return from pandemic suspension last weekend. With a string of eye-catching games making up the fixture list for this second week back from the enforced break, there's plenty to look forward to for casual German soccer fans and hardcore Bundesliga supporters alike. Don't miss a moment by following our live stream guide to watching all matches from gameweek 27, no matter where you are in the world. The weekend's action kicks off with a clash between local rivals Hertha and Union Berlin at the Olympiastadion on Friday evening, with the home side's new boss Bruno Labbadia hoping to build on his side's impressive victory against Hoffenheim on their return back to action last week.

Arguably the pick of the weeknd's games comes on Saturday afternoon when Borussia Monchengladbach host Bayer Leverkusen at the Stadion im Borussia-Park. Both sides are well placed for Champions League qualification, with Gladbach still in with a chance of lifting the title. Both teams came out of quarantine in impressive style last weekend with solid wins and with both sides favouring attacking football it should make for a memorable clash. Also worth keeping an eye on will be second-placed Dortmund's visit to Wolfsburg, with the away team looking to maintain the pressure on league leaders Bayern Munich against a home side looking to extend their winning streak of seven wins on the spin. The late game on Saturday sees league leaders Bayern Munich looking to stretch their run of 11 wins in their last 12 Bundesliga matches against a struggling Eintracht Frankfurt side that is dangerously edging closer to the wrong end of the table. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of all this weekend's matches, no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. Bundesliga gameweek 27 - this weekend's full fixture list Friday, May 22 7.30pm CET (6.30pm BST in the UK, 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT in the US and 3.30am AEST on Saturday morning in Australia) Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin

Saturday, May 23 3.30pm CET (2.30pm BST in the UK, 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT in the US and 11.30pm AEST in Australia) Borussia Monchengladbach v Leverkusen Freiburg v Werder Bremen SC Paderborn 07 v Hoffenheim Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund

6.30pm CET (5.30pm BST in the UK, 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT in the US and 2.30am AEST on Sunday morning in Australia) Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

Sunday, May 24 1.30pm CET (12.30pm BST in the UK, 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT in the US and 9.30pm AEST in Australia) Schalke v Augsburg

3.30pm CET (2.30pm BST in the UK, 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT in the US and 11.30pm AEST in Australia) Mainz v RB Leipzig 6pm CET (5pm BST in the UK, 12pm ET / 9am PT in the US and 2m AEST on Monday morning in Australia) FC Koln v Fortuna Dusseldorf

How to watch Bundesliga gameweek 27 matches online in the US exclusively on Fox Sports Pay TV sports service Fox Sports is the US TV home to the Bundesliga with live games being shown across a combination of FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus and Univision Deportes each match week. Fox Sport can be accessed via most cable providers, as well as TV streaming services such as as FuboTV and Sling, They also carry free trials, so it's worth checking out if you're of cord cutting persuasion. The network will be showing eight games live over the course of this weekend. Fox Sports Live Bundesliga TV schedule gameweek 27: Saturday Wolfsburg vs Dortmund, 9:30am, Fox Sports 1

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Leverkusen, 9:30am, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes,

Freiburg vs Bremen, 9:30am, FOX Soccer Plus

Paderborn vs Hoffenheim, 9:30am, FOX Soccer Match Pass

Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt, 12:30pm, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes Sunday Schalke vs Augsburg, 7:30am, Fox Sports 1

Mainz vs RB Leipzig, 9:30am, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes,

Koln vs Dusseldorf, Noon, Fox Sports 1

