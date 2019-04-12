The G8's handy new Time of Flight sensor and infrared light within the Z Camera system allow for what LG calls Air Motion — essentially a handful of gesture-based controls that let you quickly jump into app shortcuts, control music playback, and take screenshots, all without having to touch the phone. Here's how to make the most of it.

How to enable Air Motion

Air Motion should be enabled to some extent by default, but you can always add (or remove) certain features by jumping into the system settings.

Open the Settings app. Under the Extensions section of the General tab, tap Air Motion. Tap the slider next to the Air Motion options you want to enable. You can also tap the description of each option to see an overview of each feature and see more granular settings.

With Air Motion enabled, you can launch it by holding your hand about 3-5 inches away from the Z Camera sensors. You'll see a colorful line appear under the display notch, indicating Air Motion has been activated. From there, bring your fingers closer together to form a claw-like shape — if you have it enabled, the hand guide will appear, tracking your fingers and awaiting your gestures.

What can you do with Air Motion?

One of Air Motion's primary functions is quickly jumping into app shortcuts. You can set those shortcuts within the Shortcut and capture menu of the Air Motion settings. Just hover your hand over the Z Camera until the hand guide visual aid appears, then move your hand to the left or right to select one of the shortcuts.

With the same Shortcut and capture option enabled, you can also take a screenshot on the G8 by activating Air Motion and pinching your fingers together from the claw position. In the Control music and videos tab, those app shortcuts turn into media controls for playing and pausing content. You can also adjust volume by hovering your hand over the Z Camera until the hand guide turns into a dial. Rotate your hand left or right to adjust volume accordingly.

Lastly, you can accept or reject calls and dismiss alarms within the Control calls and alarms tab. Just like with media controls and app shortcuts, this is handled by holding your hand in a claw shape above the Z Camera and swiping to the left or right when the hand guide appears.

Make your G8 even better

The LG G8 is already a good phone, but you can make it even more useful by adding a few choice accessories. Of course, we always recommend finding a good case, and maybe a screen protector if you want to keep that beautiful display looking pristine for longer. The G8 is also a great phone for both wired and wireless audio, and it supports wireless charging, too!

Spigen Tough Armor ($17 at Amazon) Spigen has been making great cases for over a decade, and it shows. The Tough Armor is a slim, yet protective dual-layer case that makes your G8 much less susceptible to damage in case of drops — you even get a kickstand as an added bonus, free of charge. Sony WH1000XM3 ($348 at Amazon) Sony's popular noise-canceling headphones are some of our favorite Bluetooth headphones around, but they also work great when connected directly to the G8's Quad DAC. The 1000XM3s are a traveler's best friend. Lynktec Bolt Smart Car Mount ($50 at Amazon) The Bolt Smart car mount features fast wireless charging up to 10W with an included dual port car charger. It has sensors and mechanized clamps that allow you to drop your phone in and take it out without having to fumble with the clamps themselves.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.