Whether you live with your partner, roommates, or have a family full of eager gamers, the PS5 has something for everyone. You can test your might in Demon's Souls or enjoy colorful action with Ratchet and Clank. Thanks to multiple user profiles, it's easy to organize everyone's games/data in a clear and easy-to-understand way. Need some help creating or deleting profiles on your PS5? Here's what you need to know.

How to create profiles on PS5

Having multiple user profiles is a must if you plan on sharing your PS5 with anyone else in your house, and thankfully, getting them set up is a piece of cake.

From your PS5 home screen, select your profile picture (in the top-right). Select Add User. Select Get Started. Sign in to the account.

Once you have multiple profiles created, you'll be able to switch back and forth between each one whenever you like. You'll get an option to choose the profile you want as soon as you boot up the PS5, and once it's on, you can change profiles by selecting the profile picture icon from the home page at any time.

How to delete profiles on PS5

Should you find yourself needing to delete a profile for whatever reason, doing so is also fairly simple.

From your PS5 home screen, select Settings (the gear icon in the top-right). Select Users and Accounts. Scroll down to Users. Select the trash can icon next to the user you want to delete.

With all of your profiles now under control, it's time to sit back, grab your controller, and play some games!

