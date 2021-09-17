One of the best features that Samsung smartwatches have enjoyed is their ability to be fully backed up and then restored should something happen. Thankfully, it has been brought over to the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series running Wear OS 3. This feature is fantastic because if you needed to reset the watch because it was acting up, maybe you bought a new phone, or maybe you lost the watch and bought a new one — all of your settings could be restored thanks to your backups. So, here's how to back up the Galaxy Watch 4 so you can be prepared if something happens to your beloved smartwatch. How to back up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung has made it possible to easily back up your watch by either starting the process from your watch or the phone. We'll start by getting the process going from your watch. After we start there, the watch will move us over to the phone to finish it all off. Let's get started. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Open the setting on your watch by swiping down on the watch display and tapping on the gear icon (⚙️). Scroll down and tap on Account and backup. Select Back up data. Ensure that the correct Samsung account is showing. If so, tap on Show on phone.

Now that we have got the ball rolling let's move over to the phone. You should be in the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone and see Account and backup at the top of your screen. If so, skip to step 4. If not, the hand-off from the watch to your phone may have had a hiccup but not to worry, start at step 1 below, and we'll get your backup going in no time. Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone. Tap on Watch settings. Scroll down and select Account and backup. Verify that the Samsung account is correct. If so, tap on Back up data. Select the options you want to back up, tap on Start.