Now that the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have been available for a while, and we're anxious to see how their cameras live up to the Hasselblad hype. In our testing and personal usage, we already consider both devices to be among the best Android phones available, thanks to their impressive screens, clean software, durable construction, and long battery life. But how do they compare among the best Android cameras?

Thankfully, our industrious community members have already started a thread on the AC forums to share their best OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro camera samples. Check it out, and contribute if you're so inclined (click through each post to see the user photos)!

mustang7757
mustang7757

Let's see some photos

msm0511
msm0511

Haven't even gotten the chance to test the camera yet. Hopefully I'll get some free time over the next couple days.

msm0511
msm0511

First pic is the main lens. Second same flower super macro. Third is a different cluster. Can't remember if it went into macro or not.

ollieg
ollieg

I prefer to take my photos at 48MPs, which annoyinannoyingly limits me to jpg. I so wish they would allow 48MP RAW or png. I feel like the camera is ripening over time. The first day contrast was too high. some colors seemed inaccurate. Now today, my photos feel natural. A set of unaltered images posted to a Google Photos album are here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/YV43VJsnC4pJDF978 Almost...

We want to hear from you — How do you like the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro's cameras? Have any great images to share? Let us know!

Join the conversation in the forums!

