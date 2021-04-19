Now that the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have been available for a while, and we're anxious to see how their cameras live up to the Hasselblad hype. In our testing and personal usage, we already consider both devices to be among the best Android phones available, thanks to their impressive screens, clean software, durable construction, and long battery life. But how do they compare among the best Android cameras?
Thankfully, our industrious community members have already started a thread on the AC forums to share their best OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro camera samples. Check it out, and contribute if you're so inclined (click through each post to see the user photos)!
We want to hear from you — How do you like the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro's cameras? Have any great images to share? Let us know!
Join the conversation in the forums!
