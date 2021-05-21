Google I/O 2021 may be gone, but it's certainly not forgotten. From all the big announcements in AI and machine learning to huge updates to Wear OS, and all the other little announcements you may have missed, there was a lot going on this week.
Arguably though, the most exciting thing that debuted this week was the official unveiling and debut of Android 12 and the first public beta. In addition to being available for Google Pixel phones from the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 5, there are several Android OEMs who have partnered with Google to offer the Android 12 beta, including phones from Xiaomi, OnePlus, ASUS, and TCL, just to name a few.
9 incredible Google I/O announcements you might have missed
Google I/O brought a tidal wave of new features and improved abilities to almost every silo of Google's services. While big changes were easy to spot this year, many smaller tweaks and additions could slip under the radar if you weren't paying attention. These Google I/O announcements are small victories that could make big impacts for millions of users.
Android Automotive is Google's secret weapon to win the future of mobility
Google I/O was filled with new details about a variety of the company's products and services, but among the most interesting was how much importance the automotive sector has to its future plans. The next car you drive may have Google's imprint in it if the trickle becomes a bigger trend.
Huge new leak gives us our best look yet at the Google Pixel 6
The first CAD-based renders of the vanilla Pixel 6 have leaked online, revealing a similar design to the Pixel 6 Pro.
