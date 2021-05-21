Google I/O 2021 may be gone, but it's certainly not forgotten. From all the big announcements in AI and machine learning to huge updates to Wear OS, and all the other little announcements you may have missed, there was a lot going on this week.

Arguably though, the most exciting thing that debuted this week was the official unveiling and debut of Android 12 and the first public beta. In addition to being available for Google Pixel phones from the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 5, there are several Android OEMs who have partnered with Google to offer the Android 12 beta, including phones from Xiaomi, OnePlus, ASUS, and TCL, just to name a few.

Are you going to install the first Android 12 beta on your phone? Let us know!