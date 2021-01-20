I've reviewed a handful of PS5 headsets over the past month, and aside from my Astro A40 review, the rest were wireless. The GSP 600 is another wired headset that comes from EPOS and Sennheiser, companies well-versed in making audio equipment. This becomes apparent when you put on the headset, with its closed acoustic design delivering excellent noise cancellation to ensure everything you hear is coming from the headset itself. As much as I like the headset — and I do consider it to be one of the best PS5 headsets you can buy — there are a few flaws that hold it back. While the model I received for this review was the GSP 601, it's important to note that this is the same as the GSP 600. It features the same design and the same specs, the only difference being its color. The same can be said for the GSP 602. I'm not entirely sure why they released them under different names instead of lumping them under the GSP 600 label, but it is what it is.

At a glance GSP 600 Bottom line: The GSP 600 is an excellent gaming headset, even if the design isn't all too appealing. Its microphone offers up clear communication and the earcups deliver great noise cancellation. On top of everything, its wired 3.5mm connection means it's compatible with just about any device. The Good Closed acoustics

Good microphone

Suede-like material on earcups The Bad Clamp feels more forceful than others

Design is a bit gaudy

GSP 600 What I like

Category Spec Weight 437g Driver diameter 38mm Frequency response 10 Hz – 30 kHz Microphone pattern Unidirectional Battery life N/A (wired)

I was pleasantly surprised with how effective it was at outside noise cancellation. My living room is right next to my kitchen and even while I had the dishwasher running, I could hardly hear it while wearing the GSP 601. I grabbed a few of my other headsets and tried them on one after another, and the GSP 601 seemed to be the best at blocking off the noise. As an added bonus, this means the noise isolation for audio coming from the headset itself is excellent too. The flip-to-mute microphone on the GSP 600 is also well worth its money. I tested it out on Audacity and on PS5 chat and it sounded perfectly clear. It does pick up extra noise like keyboard typing and button presses on your controller more so than other microphones I've used, but I can't complain about the quality. You'll have no trouble hearing what anyone says over this microphone.

I was pleasantly surprised with how effective it was at outside noise cancellation. Its earcups are made with leatherette and suede-like materials, making them feel extra comfortable against your ears. I've come to prefer fabric over leatherette with the past headsets I've reviewed, but the suede surprised me. Should the pads ever get too worn out, you can purchase replacements. Because this is a wired headset, it's fully compatible with most devices. Just plug it in through a 3.5mm jack and you're ready to go. There are drawbacks of using a wired headset, but multi-platform connectivity isn't one of them. Whether you need to use it on PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, mobile, or PC, this headset works with all of them perfectly. And as a nice small touch, you can also replace the side panels by snapping them on and off if you want to switch up the colors. My GSP 601 came with bronze and white panels. GSP 600 What I don't like

I'm someone who's usually keenly aware of when I'm wearing a headset. It takes near-perfect design for me to be able to forget its there. The GSP 600 unfortunately doesn't hit that near-perfect design. Though I wouldn't say it's uncomfortable, the clamping force it applies to my head is more than I'm used to with other headsets. Combined with the fact that I wear glasses, it took me a while longer to get used to wearing the headset. This is going to be different for most people, and I realize that some people will actually appreciate the clamp because of the noise cancellation it offers, but I felt it was important to bring up. The overall design is also a bit gaudy for my taste. The way the outer shells of the earcups connect to its headband screams "edgy gamer" in a way that would make me embarrassed to wear this in public. Again, this is all personal preference, and some people might like that design. Speaking of its earcups, the volume wheel could have been better, too. It takes up a large portion of the right earcup, and I found that it requires more force to turn than other headsets. If you have sweaty hands, it may be difficult to get a good grip on it. GSP 600 The competition

When it comes to wired headsets, the Astro A40 is top of the line. You can get it with or without its MixAmp Pro, but either way, it's a fantastic headset. The MixAmp does need an adapter to be fully compatible with PS5, but it works well even without it. The adapter is for game/chat audio mixing. With comfortable fabric earcups and a beautiful build on top of its sublime audio, it's an excellent choice if you're looking for a wired headset. It retails for $150 while the MixAmp Pro bundle comes in at $250. On the wireless front, you can go wrong with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. While it doesn't support THX 7.1 surround sound on PS5, the audio quality is still superb, and it's one of the most comfortable headsets I've ever worn. In my Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review, I said that it's one of the best headsets you can get for PS5, with an easy-to-use customization app on PC that takes it to the next level. GSP 600 Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want multi-device compatibility

You want a headset that has good noise cancellation

You play multiplayer games and want a clear microphone for communication You should not buy this if ... You're looking for a wireless headset

You wear glasses and don't want a forceful clamp 4 out of 5 The GSP 600 is lacking in the aesthetic department, but it makes up for it with sheer audio experience. EPOS and Sennheiser are no strangers to this game, crafting a headset that delivers where it counts. It also has a fantastic microphone, and while it could be better at not picking up background noise, the quality is one of the best I've heard on a headset. That said, I always mention how comfort is king when it comes to headsets, and this one falls a little short in my opinion. Others may disagree, but I found the clamping force to be more than I'd like with my glasses. Still, I wouldn't call this headset uncomfortable. The earcups and headband are designed for long-lasting gaming sessions, favoring airflow and smooth materials for your ears so you don't overheat.

