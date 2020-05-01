What you need to know
- RCS is a set of standards that makes SMS a contender in an age of instant messaging.
- Google rolled out its implementation of the standard in 2019 to the U.S., UK, Mexico, and France.
- Now reports indicate it's testing it out in Italy and Singapore as well.
Google's RCS service is reaching more people after an initial rollout last year. Reports of the RCS set-up screen popping up have emerged from Italy and Singapore. Italian siteTuttoAndroid (via Android Police) noted that some Italian users have gotten Google's Chat prompt upon launching the Messages app. At the same time, some Singaporean Messages users have shared screenshots of the same prompt on social media. Google itself has yet to share anything indicating a roll-out, but the growing presence of the prompt means one can't be too far behind.
Google last year rolled out RCS to the U.S., the UK, Mexico, and France, it had promised to enable it in other countries soon.
By way of recap, RCS is an upgrade to the standard SMS messaging feature set that exists on all smartphones. It adds typing indicators, read receipts, support for higher quality file sharing, and so on. In essence, it turns basic SMS into instant messaging, the kind we're used to on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram Direct, etc. It's typically carrier dependent, but Google has opted to take on that burden for now while carriers get their act together.
While it's no iMessage in terms of popularity, it's a decent upgrade over SMS that hauls the old standard kicking and screaming into 2020.
How to enable RCS Chat features on any Android device
Geoff Keighley announces Summer Game Fest, 4 months of news and more
Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards and Opening Night Live at Gamescom, has announced a new four month event called Summer Game Fest. This event will feature news, demos and more from multiple publishers across the gaming industry.
5 reasons Google Meet is better than Zoom for the average person
Google Meet has been a solid video service for a while, but it's been stuck behind the paywall of G Suite services. Now that Google is making it available to all, it's got some very important advantages over Zoom.
Wyze Band review: A worthy $25 fitness tracker with Alexa onboard
When I first heard that Wyze, the company that makes inexpensive smart home devices, was making a fitness tracker, I was a little skeptical. When I heard about the price, I was downright shocked. I thought, there's NO WAY that device will be any good. But you know what? I was wrong.
Use these messaging apps to keep up with your friends and family
With all our phones can do these days, communicating with them can sometimes be forgotten in lieu of games, videos, and practicing your selfie game. Get back in touch with your friends and family with these messaging apps. And some of these include some of those games so you can play along with whoever you're messaging.