Just when you thought your calendar could be the one place safe from spam, this had to go and happen. Recently, an exploit was discovered by spammers and scammers which allows them to add events to your Google Calendar.

It works by them sending an email with an invite to an event, and by default, Gmail will automatically add the event to your calendar. These events often include the typical enticing messages you've become accustomed to with spam emails over the years along with a link. To make matters worse, these events are added to your calendar despite the email being classified and filtered out as spam in Gmail.