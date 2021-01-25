What you need to know
- Google employees across the world are forming an international union.
- Alpha Global seeks to address both national and global concerns surrounding workers' treatment and Google's behavior at large.
- More than 200 Google and Alphabet employees in the U.S. also announced their intention to create a union earlier this month.
Google and Alphabet employees representing 13 unions in 10 different countries today announced their intent to form an international alliance aimed at exerting collective pressure on the company vis-à-vis its treatment of its workers as well as its behavior concerning human rights and social issues at large. The development was first reported on by The Verge.
The international union, named Alpha Global, is being created under the umbrella of the UNI Global Union, a global union federation with over 20 million members across 150 different countries.
Alpha Global comprises Google and Alphabet employees from United States, Switzerland, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Belgium. The collective's first joint statement reads, "[Google] is a place where many workers came to change the world—to make it more democratic—only to find Google suppressing speech and cracking down on worker organizing while consolidating monopolistic power."
The development follows the creation of the Alphabet Workers Union (AWU), a minority union formed by over 200 Alphabet workers in the U.S. earlier this month. The group increased its membership count to over 700 people within a week of its formation, a testament to the growing popularity of unionization at Google and the tech industry at large.
The statement ends with the following proclamation:
Alphabet has long lost its commitment of 'Don't be evil,' but we haven't. Together, we will hold Alphabet accountable. Together, we will change Alphabet.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
5 things we need to see from a Google and Fitbit smartwatch
Now that Google has officially acquired Fitbit, it's time to speculate what a new smartwatch from the two companies will look like. Here are 5 things it must have in order to succeed.
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro key specs revealed in huge new leak
A new leak has shed light on some of the key specs of OnePlus' upcoming flagship duo. Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro might arrive with identical display sizes as their predecessors.
The joy of getting more than you bargained for
I recently got a big surprise from a little pair of wireless earbuds. It got me thinking — isn't great when you get more than you expect?
Here are the best screen protectors for the new Moto G Play (2021)
Even though it's a budget phone, and the least feature-rich of the new models in the Moto G line, the Motorola Moto G Play (2021) still needs protecting like any other smartphone. And that includes not only a protective case, but also a quality screen protector. Here are some great options.