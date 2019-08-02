In order to comply with the European Commission's decision on Android, Google had announced earlier this year that it would begin prompting Android users in Europe to choose their default browser and search engine when setting up a new device for the first time. The company has now said that it plans to allow Android users in Europe to select a search provider for both the search widget on the home screen and Chrome.

A list of four search providers, including Google, will be shown in a choice screen whenever someone sets up a new Android smartphone or tablet in Europe starting early next year. However, the providers listed in the choice screen will differ by country.

Google will hold first-price sealed-bid auctions to select the general search providers that will be shown in the choice screen to users on a per-country basis. The deadline to apply for the auctions and submit bids to Google is September 13, 2019. Google will be confirming the list of providers that will appear in the choice screen in each country on October 31, 2019.