What you need to know
- Google has improved privacy tools to handle Location History on Maps.
- Android users will get the ability to pick and choose locations to delete.
- iOS users now have the Incognito Mode already available on Android.
Google is respecting privacy a bit more with updates to Google Maps. Previously, users could delete all of their location history, or save a specific time range. Next month, Google will allow Android users to pick and choose specific locations to delete from the Location History and Timeline. Users will still be able to delete the entire history at once or decide to keep a stretch of either the last three or the last 18 months of location data.
Android users have enjoyed trying Incognito Mode on Maps, and now the feature is rolling out to iPhone users as well. Incognito Mode will let you hide your activity from your Location History. Users can turn the feature on and off to track activity or avoid being tracked.
To enable Incognito Mode, you will have to open the Google Maps app and then tap on your profile picture. Next, tap on "Turn on incognito mode." Google has noted that even in Incognito Mode, internet providers and other apps on the phone may still have access to location data, even if searches and activity are not being actively stored in your Google Location History.
Get More Google
Google Pixel 4
Google updates this one first
If you want the latest Google Maps and other Google Android features, look no further than Google's own phone with the newest Android software and the best camera
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Play Movies is prepping support for Dolby Vision HDR
A recent APK teardown of the Google Play Movies app shows that it is prepping to add support for Dolby Vision HDR.
Pokémon could soon hide behind your couch thanks to an ARCore update
A new Google ARCore update helps your phone understand the depth that real-world objects have, helping virtual characters and objects feel a lot more realistic.
Google updates Pixel memory management for better multitasking
Google has announced a feature drop for Pixel phones that will update memory management to help improve multitasking on the devices.
What color Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) should you buy?
Amazon has long offered the Echo in a dark (black-ish) or light (off-white) variety, but now there are four great color options to choose from. Which one should you get? Well, we have our favorites!